Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Receives New 5-year Grant from CDC

LIBBY, Mont., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) in Libby, Montana is excited to announce the receipt of a new 5-year funding grant from the Agency for Toxic Substances Disease Registry (ATSDR), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This grant funds CARD's ongoing asbestos health screening and lung cancer screening programs, as well as both local and national outreach and education efforts. CARD has received previous iterations of this grant, made possible through the Environmental Health Hazards provision of the Affordable Care Act, since 2011.

This new grant, which begins September 1, 2024, will fund ongoing programs as well as innovations expected to improve current processes. Without it, CARD would be unable to continue its full mission to provide long-term screening, health monitoring, disease diagnosis, specialized asbestos healthcare, and counseling to all people impacted by Libby Amphibole Asbestos. CARD also provides outreach, advocacy, disease prevention, and research to benefit all people impacted by asbestos.

The city of Libby and surrounding Lincoln County depend on CARD for its expertise and experience. According to CARD Board of Directors President, LeRoy Thom, "This grant is an example of how CARD Clinic staff have continued to advocate and persevere for the benefit of their patients." This grant, along with opportunities to speak at recent national conferences such as APHA, CHEST, and ADAO, highlight that CARD continues to move forward and participate scientifically at a national level. CARD's staff, board, and collaborators across the country, including ATSDR, look forward to another five years of serving Montana and the nation in helping to advance the science of asbestos, care for those affected by it, and prevent further morbidity and mortality.

About CARD:

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby, MT.

For more information, interested parties can visit CARD's website at www.libbyasbestos.org or toll-free at (855) 891-CARD.

