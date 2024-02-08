Center for Asbestos Related Disease Continues FREE Asbestos & Lung Cancer Screenings

LIBBY, Mont., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) in Libby, Montana continues with the organization's outreach efforts to extend free community asbestos health and lung cancer screening programs. Each year, the CARD Clinic provides free screenings to more than 500 people for asbestos related lung diseases and over 500 more for lung cancer screening. These important programs are funded through a federal grant awarded to CARD by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Participation in CARD's asbestos health screening and lung cancer screening programs is free for those who qualify.

To qualify for free asbestos health screening, individuals need to have lived, worked, or spent time in Lincoln County, MT for at least six months at least ten years ago. The screening itself includes a spirometry breathing test, a chest x-ray, a blood test to screen for autoimmune disease, a visit with a CARD medical provider, and a CT scan and/or fecal occult blood test if indicated. This screening can also be done at a remote location with test results provided to the CARD clinic and a provider visit by phone.

To qualify for CARD's free lung cancer screening, individuals will need to have been diagnosed with an asbestos related lung disease, be between the ages of 50 and 84, and have at least a 15 pack-year smoking history (smoking 1 pack a day for a year = 1 pack year). Lung cancer screening involves a short questionnaire, a low-dose chest CT scan, and either a phone call or in-person follow-up.

Unfortunately, grant funding does not pay for regular ongoing healthcare (annual visits) for those diagnosed with Asbestos Related Disease. However, once someone is diagnosed through CARD's free asbestos health screening program, they also become eligible for Medicare no matter their age. Access to Medicare can make ongoing healthcare more accessible because it is not tied to employment, and it is significantly more affordable than policies found on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. In addition, programs are available to help with the cost of Medicare premiums for those who meet the criteria. CARD can help patients through the process of enrolling in these programs.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby, MT.

For more information, interested parties can visit CARD's website at www.libbyasbestos.org or toll-free at (855) 891-CARD.

