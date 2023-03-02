Center for Asbestos Related Disease Explains How End of National Public Health Emergency Will Affect Americans

LIBBY, Mont., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD), the Biden administration recently announced that on May 11, 2023, the national public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 will end. What does this mean for individuals? That depends in part on what type of insurance, if any, he or she has and in which state they live. The specifics for each state may be different.

The availability of free, at-home, COVID-19 tests supplied by the federal government will end May 11. Some insurers may continue to provide these, so it is best to contact your specific provider if you have questions. Until May 11, individuals may still request free at-home COVID-19 tests through the COVID.gov website or by calling 1-800-232-0233. Each household may obtain 4 free tests. Many may still have home tests left over from earlier in the pandemic. The expiration date for many of those tests has been extended. There is a link on the COVID.gov website that connects to the FDA list of revised expiration dates. Tests done at medical facilities may still be covered by some insurers after the declaration ends. For those on Medicaid, both at-home and at-facility testing will be covered through December 2024.

Current FDA emergency use authorizations for tests, treatments, and vaccines will remain in effect. Vaccines previously purchased by the federal government, including boosters, will remain free until they are gone. After that, cost sharing will apply as per individual insurance coverage. Similarly, treatments purchased by the federal government will remain free until gone, after which cost-sharing may apply. For those on Medicaid, vaccines and treatments will be covered through December 2024. Telehealth benefits for those on Medicare have also been extended through December 2024.

If you have questions that are not answered on the COVID.gov website, please contact your insurance provider to determine what your particular coverage may be.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, as part of our CDC grant funding has provided free COVID-19 testing for the community of Libby, Montana throughout the pandemic in order to help reduce the spread of infections and facilitate early diagnosis. To learn more about our asbestos health screening and lung cancer screening programs, visit www.libbyasbestos.org.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

