Center for Asbestos Related Disease Pilot Program Update

09 Jan, 2024

LIBBY, Mo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to recent changes made over the past few months, the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) would like to clarify a few things regarding the Medicare Pilot Program for Asbestos Related Disease (MPPARD), more commonly known simply as the Pilot Program. This program, authorized by the Environmental Health Hazard portion of the Affordable Care Act, applies only to those diagnosed with an asbestos-related disease due to Libby Amphibole asbestos exposure specifically in Lincoln County, Montana, and currently living in one of the following counties.

            Montana: Glacier, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Sanders, Lincoln, or Flathead
            Washington: Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, or Whitman
            Idaho: Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah, or Shoshone

This program can provide some funding for services not covered under traditional Medicare. Such services may include mileage reimbursement to and from doctor's appointments, gym memberships, housekeeping, lawn care, and snow removal, among others.

Since its inception, the Pilot Program has been administered by Noridian. CARD simply provided documentation that patients were qualified and assisted with coordination as needed. In the past, CARD did have a Case Manager liaison position, funded by a contract with Noridian, to assist in providing these services and processing patient claims.  This was a great collaboration, but unfortunately, Noridian did not renew this contract when it expired at the end of July 2023. The incumbent Case Manager left the position and CARD no longer has funding to rehire. However, Noridian is still providing all the same services that they always have under the Pilot Program and patients can contact Noridian directly to obtain services.

Patient care remains our number one priority and CARD will continue to assist, as current staffing allows, to make sure the transition is as seamless as possible and that other case manager services are still available. If you have questions, you may contact CARD at (406) 293-9274 Ext 124 (Annamarie). Please be aware that you may need to contact Noridian directly regarding some questions and CARD will not be able to process claims as it previously did. If there is no answer, please leave a message and someone will get back to you.

            For help enrolling in the Pilot Program:  Call 1-888-469-9464 (Customer Contact Center open
             8am to 3pm MT)
            For help submitting a claim to Pilot:  Fax to 1-888-482-3128 or Mail claims:
            Noridian Healthcare Solutions, Attn: MPPARD, PO Box 6761, Fargo, ND 58108-6761
            Email questions:  [email protected]
            Website: https://www.noridianmedicare.com/ard
            For help getting signed up with Medicare or Getting EHH Provision (ARD) on file with SSA:
            Call 1-888-482-3128 or 1-800-772-1213

About CARD:
The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby, MT.

For more information, interested parties can visit CARD's website at www.libbyasbestos.org or toll-free at (855) 891-CARD.

Contact:
Center for Asbestos Related Disease
Tracy McNew
(406) 293-9274 ext. 126
370862@email4pr.com

SOURCE Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD)

