PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Behavior Analysis (CBA) has officially opened its newly expanded therapeutic space to the regional community. To celebrate the milestone, CBA hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 6. The local community event invited families, educators, and healthcare professionals to tour the advanced clinical setting, with the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 2:30 PM. Located at the organization's facility at 8895 N Military Trail, Building D, Room 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, the event offered attendees the opportunity to meet the clinical team, learn about specialized programs, and enjoy complimentary refreshments and finger foods throughout the afternoon.

Center for Behavior Analysis Welcomes Palm Beach Gardens Community to New Facility Open House and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Center for Behavior Analysis Welcomes Palm Beach Gardens Community to New Facility Open House and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The new facility represents a significant milestone in the organization's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, community-focused care for children and youth. Historically recognized for its evidence-based therapeutic frameworks, the Center for Behavior Analysis is actively broadening its scope of practice to meet the comprehensive needs of local families. The clinic currently provides a robust suite of core services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, Occupational Therapy (OT), and Physical Therapy (PT). To provide an even more integrated approach to childhood development, the center has finalized plans to expand its clinical offerings soon to include comprehensive Speech and Language Therapy.

CBA's foundational ABA therapy programs are systematically tailored to serve children from infancy through 12 years old. By utilizing data-driven interventions, the clinical staff works closely with families to foster crucial communication, social, and behavioral skills. The integration of physical and occupational therapies alongside behavior analysis ensures that sensory, motor, and behavioral challenges are addressed concurrently under one roof. This collaborative, multi-disciplinary model eliminates the logistical burdens frequently experienced by parents navigating fragmented care systems, thereby establishing a centralized hub for pediatric rehabilitation and developmental support in Palm Beach County.

A primary feature of the upcoming open house will be the official introduction of the center's latest clinical program, the CBA Sprouts Early Intervention Initiative. Designed specifically for young children ages 2 through 5, this specialized program targets critical developmental windows during early childhood. The program integrates behavioral therapy with early educational readiness principles, focusing on language acquisition, emotional regulation, social play, and foundational milestone achievements. By addressing potential developmental delays during these formative years, the initiative aims to prepare young participants for a successful transition into traditional classroom environments.

The physical design of the new Palm Beach Gardens facility heavily reflects the clinical philosophy of the CBA Sprouts program. The environment features specialized rooms and equipment tailored to accommodate the unique sensory and physical needs of toddlers and preschool-aged children. During the open house, the clinical team will guide visitors through these spaces, explaining how therapeutic play and structured schedules are utilized to drive meaningful developmental outcomes. Local families will gain direct insight into how the innovative environment fosters safety, curiosity, and rapid skill acquisition.

Interested parties, families, and medical professionals seeking more information about specific enrollment criteria are encouraged to visit thecbateam.com.

About Center for Behavior Analysis: The Center for Behavior Analysis provides comprehensive, evidence-based therapeutic services designed to support the behavioral, physical, and developmental growth of children. Based in Florida, the organization specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Occupational Therapy, and Physical Therapy, with an upcoming expansion into Speech and Language Therapy. Through individualized intervention plans and a highly collaborative team approach, the center focuses on empowering youth and supporting families within the local community.

Contact Information

Name: Julissa Tabb

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 561-282-2008

SOURCE Center for Behavior Analysis