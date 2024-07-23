Center for Better Aging Opens With Health Equity Mission

South Side Collaborative Network Reaches Out to Chicago's 50+ Community

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Better Aging (CBA) at St. Bernard Hospital on July 23 will begin providing healthcare services for older adults on the South Side. Notable speakers will participate in a 10 a.m. press conference at the center's location in the St. Bernard Hospital Ambulatory Care Center, 6307 S. Stewart Ave.

The Center for Better Aging at St. Bernard Hospital

The Center for Better Aging is dedicated to achieving equitable health outcomes for lifelong well-being. Based in the Englewood community, CBA provides adults aged 50 and older with convenient access to primary care, wellness education, and social services. The center is an Illinois Healthcare Transformation Collaborative, with state funding through the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS), empowering its community efforts to lift social barriers to longevity and quality of life.

"We have a responsibility to take care of our oldest Illinoisans, and for far too long the South Side has lacked adequate care for this community," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The establishment of the CBA is a crucial step in addressing care shortages and ensuring everyone has the right to age with dignity and support."

Distinguished guests at the center's dedication will include Acting HFS Director Elizabeth M. Whitehorn; Senator Mattie Hunter, Assistant Majority Leader, Illinois General Assembly (3rd District); Dr. Geraldine Luna, Medical Director of the Chicago Department of Public Health; and Alderman Jeanette B. Taylor Chicago's 20th Ward.

"The Center for Better Aging is a forward-looking collaboration among providers to make quality care for older adults more accessible and effective," Acting HFS Director Elizabeth Whitehorn said. "By making preventive care available to all, we can make meaningful progress toward two of HFS' top priorities: bettering health outcomes for Illinoisans and improving equity within the healthcare system."

St. Bernard Hospital Campus Puts Quality Care in One Place

The Center for Better Aging helps address the shortage of aging care practitioners on the South Side. In the majority of South Side neighborhoods, the ratio of primary care providers to residents is less than half of the Chicago average, according to American Medical Association physician data. CBA has recruited licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, specialists, and social workers experienced in treating older adults, including Dr. Monica Mahajan and LeShaun Williams APRN.

"Our practitioners are dedicated to whole-person care—listening, providing clear answers and empowering patients to make informed treatment choices," said Executive Director Estrelitta Harmon , a former senior leader with the Illinois Department of Public Health. "With access to St. Bernard Hospital's advanced diagnostics, we can identify and address aging issues such as blocked arteries, breast cancer, digestive problems, and chronic pain. Members receive personal care plans and coordinated treatment from a network of providers devoted to their physical and mental well-being."

The center's strategic operations team has recruited community partners to reach out to aging adults without a primary care provider and coordinate timely follow-up with members to keep them active in the community. Physical therapy and fall risk prevention support mobility and longevity, while geriatric mental and behavioral care screens for difficulty with comprehension, self-care, and cognitive functions. Partners include Chicago Commons, Chicago State University, DL3 Realty, KemeticHlth, Smyl Fitness Rx, SPARC Wellness, St. Bernard Hospital, and UI Health.

"The center will provide the missing follow-through piece to achieve optimal health outcomes for our patients who are 50 years and older on the greater South Side," said CBA Board President Mr. Charles Holland , the president and CEO of St. Bernard Hospital. "We train our staff in the complex care needs of aging adults, and we offer one of only three accredited geriatric emergency departments in the city. The center provides the continuity of care that can support these patients' recovery and keep them healthy. It will be a strong advocate for health equity among the older adult population."

About the Center for Better Aging

The Center for Better Aging is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the lifelong health of adults age 50+ on Chicago's South Side. In partnership with local organizations, CBA offers medical and wellness services across the St. Bernard Hospital campus, in members' homes and through community outreach. By bringing together medical experts with advanced diagnostic equipment, CBA enhances well-being through predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory care. Governed by a coalition based at St. Bernard Hospital, CBA is part of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services' Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program. For more information about the Center for Better Aging's mission and programs, visit centerforbetteraging.org and the CBA's Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

