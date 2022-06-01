Center for Breakthrough Medicine Appoints Joseph Lingle as Chief People Officer

Thirty Year Veteran in Operations and Human Resources Joins Executive Team

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) announced today the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Lingle as Chief People Officer. In his role, Lingle will oversee all Human Resources (HR) activities, including talent management, workplace experience, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I).

"We are thrilled to have Joe join our executive team, "said Joerg Ahlgrimm, Chief Executive Officer of CBM. "Not only is his unique background in engineering and biotechnology a perfect fit for CBM, but he is a roll-up his sleeves team player who will make an immediate and profound impact on our company, its employees and our many clients."

Prior to joining CBM, Lingle spent the past two years focused on the integration and expansion of the cell therapy operations at Bristol Myers Squibb to support the commercialization and supply of two CAR-T assets (ABECMA® and Breyanzi®). This work included partnerships with operations and HR stakeholders to stand up new CAR-T manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe, drive talent planning and culture initiatives for the organization, and provide trusted counsel to key executives as their HR Business Partner.

A seasoned executive, Lingle has more than 30 years of experience in diverse roles in engineering, biotech manufacturing, supply chain/logistics, change management, and global operations with large pharma organizations (including Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novartis) before transitioning into executive level roles in HR within the pharma/biotech space as well as other industries.

"I am passionate about the cell/gene therapy space, in large part due to the impact cancer and other diseases have had on my family and friends," said Lingle. "Our employees are our most valuable asset in achieving CBM's noble mission of saving lives by accelerating the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies, and I am beyond thrilled to do my part by leading the HR function and ensuring we hire and retain the best talent to help us get there."

Lingle earned his Bachelor and Master of Civil Engineering degrees from Villanova University and has completed executive coursework in finance and strategy at both Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has also published several papers, is a Lean Sigma Green Belt and earned multiple certifications and accreditations in HR and change management.

A resident of Yardley, PA, with his wife, Maureen, Lingle enjoys hiking, travel, golf, coaching, and staying connected to his alma mater (Villanova) through volunteer activities with the college of engineering and lacrosse programs

About The Center for Breakthrough Medicines

CBM is a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in the heart of Philadelphia's Cellicon Valley. CBM offers pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing capabilities including process development, plasmid DNA, viral vector manufacturing, cell banking, cell processing, and a full suite of complimentary testing and analytical capabilities. Through a single-source, end-to-end solution, CBM accelerates time to market without compromising quality.

SOURCE Center for Breakthrough Medicines