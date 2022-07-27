Center for Breakthrough Medicines Adds Two Senior Vice Presidents to Leadership Team

Mandy Conver, SVP Business Development for Testing & Analytics, and Jennifer Manning, SVP Global Strategic Partnerships, Each Bring Twenty-Plus Years of Expertise

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) announced today the appointment of Mandy Conver as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development for Testing & Analytics, and Jennifer Manning as SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships.

Mandy Conver Jennifer Manning

"Both Mandy and Jennifer are accomplished and recognized leaders in the biotechnology industry and we are thrilled to have them join our team," said Joerg Ahlgrimm, Chief Executive Officer of CBM. "Each brings extensive expertise in strategy formulation, team development, process management and commercial leadership, and are expected to have a significant impact on the continued growth of CBM."

Mandy Conver, SVP Business Development for Testing & Analytics

Conver will tap into her 20-plus years of diverse experience in the biotechnology and BioPharma industries to strategically lead all organic and new business development opportunities for CBM's Testing & Analytics division. She will be responsible for leading and directing a team of highly technical Business Development professionals to repeated success while driving revenue growth.

Most recently, Conver led the successful launch of QIAGEN's QIAcuity Digital PCR portfolio in North America, where she oversaw market strategy and commercial activities, including creation of a specialized commercial team and customized training for a large-matrix sales organization. Additionally, she also negotiated strategic alliances and heavily influenced portfolio evolution that led to QIAGEN achieving widespread adoption of the platform throughout the cell and gene therapy field.

"I'm honored to join CBM and lead the continued, rapid expansion of the testing and analytical services business," said Conver. "CBM's comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities are transforming the client experience through their commitment to partnership, innovation and building process efficiency. I'm excited to partner with their team of industry experts to help accelerate life-saving therapies to patients."

A resident of Vienna, VA, Conver earned her bachelor's in chemistry from The George Washington University. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, gardening and spending time outdoors with her three children, Reese, Ryan and Cooper.

Jennifer Manning, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships

With more than 25 years of bioprocessing and cell and gene therapy experience, Manning will negotiate, develop and lead strategic partnerships with academic institutions, private equity and venture capital firms, and large pharma at CBM. Additionally, she will help set the strategy for growing CBM revenue, establish senior-level relationships with partners, and build a team of Strategic Account Directors ensuring CBM partners have access to its technologies and services, while focusing on establishing and nurturing thoughtful, long-term collaborations.

Most recently, Manning built and led the North American Advanced Therapy Commercial Development Team at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, where she was responsible for the growth of the viral vector, recombinant vaccine, and oncolytic virus businesses. Previous roles and responsibilities include advancing global capabilities for industry leading CDMOs such as Lonza, DSM Biologics, Alcami Corporation, and Patheon and helping to build and lead the sales training department at Human Genome Sciences for the successful launch of BENLYSTA.

"I am incredibly motivated knowing the work CBM and its partners are doing can save lives," said Manning. "The cell and gene therapy industry has matured to an inflection point where we will be doing just that, but for many more patients and at breakthrough access and speed. I am proud and excited to be a part of the CBM team."

Manning earned her bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Clemson University and a Master of Public Administration, Health Policy and Management from New York University. A resident of Gaithersburg, MD with her husband Steve and their children Hunter, Jackson, and Sawyer, Manning loves the Clemson Tigers, practices yoga and enjoys reading, traveling and journaling.

"Mandy and Jennifer are leaders who have made significant contributions throughout their careers and each will continue to excel here at CBM," said Audrey Greenberg, CBM co-founder and Chief Business Officer. "Women are making meaningful impacts in the cell processing and biopharma industries, and CBM is proud to have several leadership and executive roles occupied by extremely well-qualified females."

About The Center for Breakthrough Medicines

CBM is a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in the heart of Philadelphia's Cellicon Valley. CBM offers pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing capabilities including process development, plasmid DNA, viral vector manufacturing, cell banking, cell processing, and a full suite of complementary testing and analytical capabilities. Through a single-source, end-to-end solution, CBM accelerates time to market without compromising quality.

