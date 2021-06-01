Center for Civic Education President Appoints Key Staff As Part of Growth and Innovation Strategy

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Civic Education President Christopher R. Riano announced a number of new appointments and promotions at the organization as he concludes his first year leading the national nonprofit. Each appointment aligns with the Center's strategic push for growth and innovation for the Center's next 50 years.

Mia Nagawiecki has been named the Center for Civic Education’s vice president and chief of staff.

"I could not be more pleased to support the continued progress of our organization and to celebrate the achievements of these extraordinary members of our team," said Riano. "Mia, Mark and Chelsea are at the heart of what we do, and their appointments will help the Center realize our goal of improving and expanding civic education opportunities for all. I offer my deepest congratulations to each of them!"

Mia Nagawiecki has been named the Center's vice president and chief of staff following a national search. Nagawiecki will play a central role as a primary thought partner to the president in all areas, including strategy, development, partnerships and management. She holds an MA and BA from Columbia University and previously served as the vice president for education for the New-York Historical Society.

Mark Gage has been named the Center's director of strategic affairs and communications, where he will be responsible for the Center's strategy, marketing, publications and communications. Gage has worked in various publishing and communications roles for the Center for 18 years. He holds an MBA from California Lutheran University and a BA from the University of Nebraska.

Chelsea Schuster has been named the Center's public relations and social media manager. Schuster will be charged with engaging the Center's worldwide network of civics teachers, students, alumni and supporters through social media and the press. She has an MS from the New School and a BA from the University of North Florida.

To learn more about the Center please click on About the Center for Civic Education

Follow Us @CivicEducation

SOURCE The Center for Civic Education

Related Links

https://civiced.org

