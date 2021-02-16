Center for Computer Resources and Business Communications Systems Merger Creates New Tech Company

Together the two firms will become Antares Technology Solutions (ATS), providing a full suite of computer technology managed IT services, including products like Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, as well as computer systems sales and service, structured cabling, varied voice/phone solutions, telephony, cloud VoIP solutions and internet/voice carrier services.

Named after one of the brightest stars in the night's sky, Antares will retain all existing staff from both CCR and BCS while working to expand its scope through additional hiring.

"Bringing both of these highly successful organizations under one roof is very exciting for our clients who now have a single source for all of their managed IT, voice, structured cabling, internet connectivity and computer network needs," said Curtis R. Hicks II, president and CEO of Center for Computer Resources. "Equally exciting is our core values and culture align almost seamlessly and together we are ready to grow to the next level to support small to medium size businesses throughout Michigan."

Financing for the merger was provided by Comerica Bank and Peninsula Capital Partners, a Detroit-based private investment company.

ATS is led by President Curtis Hicks and a combined management team of both CCR and BCS leadership. John Bamberger, Jeff Newson and Curtis Hicks continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Antares. John Bamberger, Jeff Newson and Jim Gatt now serve as vice presidents with the new company. Del Ingalls will continue to lead the Northern Michigan location as VoIP Services Director.

"The integration of two companies creates a powerful combination of expertise in both IT management and telephony services," said Jim Gatt, vice president of sales, Business Communications Systems. "Combining these vital services allows us to offer both an expert assessment of business communications needs and design customized solutions for our clients, with a focus on security and technology enhancement. We now offer expanded, customizable voice and data solutions."

Founded in 1981, CCR has served as a national provider of business technology solutions for small and medium-sized companies, while BCS delivered design and implementation of voice-data-video enterprise and networking solutions nationwide, with certification in servicing IP communications, as well as wired and wireless business telecom and cloud-based systems. BCS is an award-winning NEC authorized distributer and master carrier services agent representing internet and voice technology providers.

Together, ATS now offers managed IT services, including products like Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, as well as incorporated carrier service, NEC phone systems and complex cabling to a combined client set of 1,500+ businesses nationwide.

"CCR is extremely excited to merge with BCS and form Antares Technology Solutions," said John Bamberger, vice president of sales, Center for Computer Resources. "Together, we will continue to provide our clients with innovative technology solutions, including carrier services, a broader range of telephony solutions and additional capacity in cabling and network implementation."

Del Ingalls, VoIP services director, Center for Computer Resources, added, "CCR's goal is to continue to accelerate our business plan and deliver great IT services on behalf of our business clients throughout Michigan. The combination of two thriving companies strengthens our talent pipeline and leadership resources, as we retain all current employees of both companies. Together, we now offer expanded business technology solutions and managed IT services."

"We are thrilled to partner with the management teams of CCR and BCS, two great Metro Detroit-based businesses, to provide a robust suite of managed IT and telephony services to existing and new customers." said Dave Hiemstra, partner at Peninsula Capital Partners. "The combined company, Antares Technology Solutions, has a tremendous opportunity to growth both organically and via acquisition."

About Center for Computer Resources: Center for Computer Resources (CCR) was founded in 1981 with the purpose of helping small businesses in Southeastern Michigan with their computer technology needs. Since then, CCR has grown nationally to help companies get the most from their business technology. With almost four decades in the business, CCR has extensive experience in transitioning clients from outdated systems to current technologies, as well as maintaining current systems. For 40 years, CCR has grown to become the premier IT Services Company in Michigan dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit www.ccr1.com .

About Business Communications Systems: Since 1975, Business Communications Systems (BCS) has designed and implemented Voice-Data-Video Enterprise and Networking to thousands of business clients both locally and nationally. BCS is an award- winning authorized NEC distributor and Master Carrier Agent, representing 30+ internet and voice technology providers, including NEC phone systems (premise and cloud). In addition, BCS sells and manages all sizes of data and voice cabling projects, including fiber. Learn more at https://bcs-nec.com/.

About Peninsula Capital Partners: Peninsula Capital Partners (Peninsula) is based in Detroit, Michigan. Peninsula is an investment company, founded in 1995, specializing in providing junior capital, including subordinated debt, preferred stock or common stock, either as a minority or control investor, to superior middle-market companies. The firm has raised seven investment partnerships totaling $2 billion of committed capital, from which it has invested in over 130 platform companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, information technology, industrial and professional service, consumer products, retail, food and distribution.

Contact:

Sue Voyles, Logos Communications

734-667-2005

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Computer Resources