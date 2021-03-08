Center for Computer Resources earns top national recognition for 6th year

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Michigan's top managed service providers, the Center for Computer Resources (CCR), has again been named by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category.

The annual CRN list recognizes leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services and identifies those key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

This year marks the sixth time CCR has been recognized in the MSP 500 list. In the Pioneer 250 category, CCR was recognized as a company with a business model weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the small and medium business market.

"I just need to state how incredibly proud I am of our team, which is truly the only reason we have been able to win this award for the 6th time," said Curt Hicks II, President and CEO of CCR, which is celebrating its 40th year in business. "It is humbling to work with such a great group of people. For the past 40 years, we have continued to care about what's right for clients, ensuring that we work together as a team to provide them the best IT support that we can."

The MSP 500 list also includes the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Center for Computer Resources: Center for Computer Resources (CCR) was founded in 1981 with the purpose of helping small businesses in Southeastern Michigan with their computer technology needs. Since then, CCR has grown nationally to help companies get the most from their business technology. With four decades in the business, CCR has extensive experience in transitioning clients from outdated systems to current technologies, as well as maintaining current systems. For 40 years, CCR has grown to become the premier IT Services Company in Michigan dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit www.ccr1.com .

About The Channel Company: The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, the company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, the company draws from deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Contact:

Sue Voyles

[email protected]

734-667-2005

SOURCE Center for Computer Resources