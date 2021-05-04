Center for Contemporary Sciences Announces Partnership with GlassWall Syndicate to Provide Funding to Companies Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing

CCS is establishing itself as a catalyst for connecting innovators, companies, academics, investors, and agencies. Tweet this

CCS is rapidly establishing itself as a catalyst for connecting innovators, companies, academics, investors, and governmental agencies. The new partnership CCS has formed with GlassWall Syndicate is an exciting next step.

"We are thrilled to partner with GlassWall Syndicate and look forward to collaborating with funding recipients," says Dr. Aysha Akhtar, Center for Contemporary Science President & CEO.

The current human-specific medical research and testing methods include 3D human-tissue culture, human stem-cells, organ-and body-on-a-chip methods, human spheroids and organoids, and bioprinting.

"This investment opportunity will bring further innovation into the already groundbreaking field of human-based biological research."

About Center for Contemporary Sciences

Center for Contemporary Sciences (CCS) is a nonprofit advancing human-specific research methods and testing to improve lives through education, funding and championing scientific innovation. CCS is pioneering a paradigm shift towards innovative, evidence-based research methods that are rooted in human biology. It brings together scientists, policy makers, investors, and entrepreneurs to transform the biomedical sciences and cultivate collaboration within the biomedical field across multiple disciplines.

About GlassWall Syndicate

GlassWall Syndicate is a large group of venture capitalists, foundations, trusts, non-profits, and individual investors who share a similar investment thesis and want to accelerate mainstream adoption of products and services that will make a difference in the lives of animals, people and that are better for the planet.

