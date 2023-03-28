Center for Contemporary Sciences Launches the SPARK Pledge to Modernize Safety and Toxicity Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Contemporary Sciences (CCS) announces a new pledge campaign to advance human health and environmental protection. The SPARK Pledge is a commitment by industry and scientific entities to replace the use of ineffective and harmful animal experimentation in toxicity and safety testing with modern, more effective solutions.

As new testing methods emerge it is imperative that companies and scientific organizations use the most reliable and predictive scientific tools to conduct safety and toxicity testing, whether it be for industrial chemicals, drugs, or household products. The pledge campaign encourages commitment by the chemical and pharmaceutical industries to work toward a goal of replacing all animal experimentation with more reliable and modern testing methods.

"The world is changing," says CCS CEO Dr. Aysha Akhtar. "Consumers care deeply about minimizing harm to animals and our planet. They are demanding the same from industry. Recent international policy developments reflect this increasing concern. The 2021 resolution by the European Parliament to phase out animal testing, the Environmental Protection Agency's focus on reducing animal testing, and the passage of the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 which lifts the animal testing requirement for drug testing, all demonstrate increased commitment by governmental agencies to replace animal testing. And now it's time for the same commitment from industrial and scientific organizations."

CCS has forged a partnership with leading biotech and advocacy groups, MatTek, BICO, and the Lush Prize to co-sponsor the SPARK Pledge.

"The Lush Prize welcomes the launch of the SPARK pledge led by the Center for Contemporary Sciences and is very pleased to co-sponsor the initiative. The critical need to overhaul the current research paradigm to become one that is fit for purpose by using biologically relevant, animal-free science is now widely recognized. Change has begun, but much more needs to be done to embrace the opportunities provided by transition to modern, sustainable toxicity testing, for the ultimate benefit of improved human health and environmental protection."

"MatTek joined the SPARK Pledge because our core value is modernizing safety testing with advanced science, and we believe that the future of human health depends on it."

Corteva Agriscience and ANGUS Chemical Company, two of the world's leading chemical companies, are the first to sign onto the SPARK pledge campaign, along with the Wyss Institute, Tessara Therapeutics, Cortical Labs, EVQLV, and ELIMS oral product company.

"Corteva is a signatory of the SPARK Pledge Campaign because of our strong commitment to advancing the 3Rs in relation to global regulatory safety testing of our products; we invite other companies and organizations to join us in this important effort."

CCS encourages others to join the pledge. "Show the public your commitment to truly improving human health and environmental and animal protection," says Dr. Aysha Akhtar.

About the Center for Contemporary Sciences

Center for Contemporary Sciences (CCS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to Using Science to do Good. We unlock the power of science to find solutions that improve the health and wellbeing of humans, animals, and the planet.

To Join the SPARK Pledge, contact:

[email protected]

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Contemporary Sciences