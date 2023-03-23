Center for Cyber Safety and Education and Raytheon Technologies Open Cybersecurity Scholarship Application for Underrepresented Minorities

A total of $30,000 in scholarships to be awarded, helping to improve diversity in the cybersecurity workforce

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, the charitable foundation of (ISC)², announced today that it is accepting applications for the Raytheon Technologies Underrepresented Minorities in Cybersecurity Scholarship, which will provide $30,000 in cybersecurity scholarships this year. The scholarship aims to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the cybersecurity industry.

Three $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to individuals from historically underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. Qualifying groups include but are not limited to women, Black, Native American, Asian American & Pacific Islander, Hispanic, African American, LGBTQ+ and individuals with disabilities. The deadline to submit applications is May 1, 2023.

"In order to meet the rising tide of cybersecurity threats, we must attract a diverse workforce to develop the best solutions for the challenges we will face in the future," said Jon Check, executive director of Cyber Protection Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "The lack of diversity in STEM career fields is well documented – as is the business case for greater diversity. Welcoming in diverse talent, some of whom historically haven't been connected to the cybersecurity industry, will lead to more creative brainstorming, problem solving and new ideas."

Applications will be evaluated based on passion, merit and financial need. Candidates must be high school seniors, undergraduate or graduate students, and have at least a 3.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

"We thank Raytheon Technologies for their continued support," said Holly Schnieder Brown, Center senior director. "These scholarships allow the center to provide more students with greater access to the cybersecurity profession by removing financial barriers and fostering greater diversity within the industry."

To complete an application or learn more about the Raytheon Technologies Underrepresented Minorities in Cybersecurity Scholarship, please visit https://www.iamcybersafe.org/s/raytheon-cyber-security-scholarship.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, formerly (ISC)² Foundation, is a non-profit charity formed by (ISC)² in 2011 as a means to reach the general public and empower students, parents, teachers, and members of society across all age groups and demographics to secure their online life with cybersecurity education and awareness programs. The Center breaks down barriers in exposure and access to the cyber profession and provides opportunities for underserved individuals, groups, and organizations to benefit from the commitment of (ISC)² to the profession.

Visit www.iamcybersafe.org.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, nearly 330,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

