Center for Cyber Safety and Education Elects Two New Trustees

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the election of two new additions to the Board of Trustees for its charitable foundation, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. Matt Loeb, CGEIT, CAE, ASAE, and James McQuiggan, CISSP, join four existing trustees in advising on the mission to bring online safety learning opportunities to families across the globe.

The Center impacts communities worldwide through various programs with a goal of enabling every person in every community to learn how to keep themselves safe while enjoying the benefits of being globally connected. Trustees have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that the educational, research and scholarship programs offered by the Center are available throughout the 170 countries in which (ISC)² members maintain a presence. The Center is based in the U.S. as a 501(c)(3) charitable trust and its trustees are challenged to grow the global scope of the Center's mission.

"As we continue to extend the Center's reach to more children, parents and senior citizens in more geographies, the addition of two such experienced cybersecurity industry leaders as Matt Loeb and James McQuiggan provides us with an even stronger advisory team to guide us through this period of rapid growth," said Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. "We're thankful to all of our trustees for donating their valuable time and expertise to such a worthy cause."

Matt Loeb is currently Principal of Optimal Performance Seekers, LLC and formerly served as the CEO of ISACA. Prior to joining ISACA, he was Staff Executive for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Executive Director (CEO) of the IEEE Foundation. Loeb is on the Excelsior College (NY) Board of Trustees and the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Board of Directors. He also serves on the Board of Advisors for Knimbus, Pvt. Ltd. in the publishing sector and Lionrock Recovery in the healthcare sector. He previously served as non-executive Chair of the CMMI Institute, on the ISACA Board of Directors and on two education foundations in Montgomery Township, NJ and Tustin, CA.

Loeb is a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), which also recognized him in 2016 as one of the top 100 Directors in the US. He is a Fellow of ASAE and a Certified Association Executive (CAE).

James McQuiggan serves as the Product & Solution Security Officer for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in the Service Americas division. In addition to his work at SGRE, McQuiggan is also a part time professor at Valencia College in the Engineering, Computer Programming & Technology Division. He has been an (ISC)² member since 2008 and a volunteer for the Center for Cyber Safety and Education since 2011. McQuiggan has taught the Center's Safe & Secure Online education and awareness programs to over 7,000 students, parents, teachers and senior citizens.

McQuiggan is also a member of the (ISC)² North American Advisory Council and the President of the (ISC)² Central Florida Chapter. In 2016, he received the (ISC)² Presidents Award and in 2017 he was honored with the first ever Julie Peeler Franz "Do it for the Children Award" as Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Center.

About The Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education is a nonprofit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships, and research. They hold the exclusive global rights to use Garfied the Cat to teach younger children how to be safe and secure online. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org for more information.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

