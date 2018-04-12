Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law to Engage with Industry on Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure Practices for Hardware

Coordinated disclosure is widely regarded as the best way to responsibly protect users from security exploits. Led by Ari Schwartz, the Center's coordinator, the project will bring together business leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders from across the technology sector to identify specific disclosure needs in the hardware ecosystem, assess the current in disclosure policy and practice and describe options for collaboration and improvements.

"As recent threats have shown, the need for industrywide coordination and response to new vulnerabilities has never been greater," said Schwartz. "We are looking forward to engaging with a wide range of players to help improve resiliency in the hardware ecosystem."

About the Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law

The Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting education and collaboration among industry and policymakers on policies related to cybersecurity.

