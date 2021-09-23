Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development Announces Second Annual Inclusive Community Development Awards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development (CDICD), managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), announced today its Second Annual Inclusive Community Development Awards Program. The purpose of the awards is to raise the visibility of financial institutions' and community-based organizations' activities that are promising and exemplary in support of low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals with disabilities to improve their financial stability and health and be more active participants in adding value to our nation's economy.

Nominations will be evaluated on innovation, responsiveness, collaboration and impact in building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. Focus areas include: workforce development, affordable and accessible housing, small business development, financial literacy and counseling, adaptive technology, digital literacy and digital access. Award applications must include both the financial institutions (bank and credit union) and the partnering organizations working on the project.

"Thirty-one years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), people with disabilities are still more likely to be low- or moderate-income, as well as less likely to be banked or have access to mainstream credit," said Michael Roush, Director, Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development. "However, we know that vibrant communities are best supported when economic opportunities are inclusive of all LMI populations, including people with disabilities. These awards will recognize the community-based organizations and financial institutions who have showed innovation, impact and inclusiveness in their efforts on behalf of people with disabilities."

The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development works to improve the financial health and well-being of low- and moderate-income individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA).

Nominations can be made by filling out the online application form. The submission deadline is October 22, 2021; award winners will be announced on November 10, 2021.

To view last year's winners: Paraquad, LaunchCode and the Regions Foundation; Easterseals Iowa and Iowa Able Foundation; and Houston Financial Inclusion Working Group and JPMorgan Chase, visit the Inclusive Community Development Awards webpage.

Launched in 2019, the Center is focused on the importance of inclusive community development activities. These include improving how the financial, community development and disability communities can work more closely together to respond to current financial and economic challenges and bringing attention to positive examples of CRA investment, lending and service that support financial resilience for LMI people with disabilities and their families. In the next year, the Center's work will remain focused on improving the financial health and well-being of LMI individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the CRA.

National Disability Institute is the first and only national organization exclusively focused on the financial health and wellness of people with disabilities and their families. With an emphasis on poverty reduction, financial capability and financial inclusion, NDI continues to build extensive relationships between the disability and financial communities to focus on systems change.

Visit the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development website to learn more about its activities.

About the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development

The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development is focused on improving the financial health and well-being of low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). The Center creates an opportunity to reexamine the approaches, roles and responsibilities of regulated financial institutions to proactively address the financial access and economic opportunity needs of people with disabilities through CRA. To learn more about the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development and its work, visit www.cdicd.org.

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

