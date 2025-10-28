Center for Disaster Philanthropy Receives Transformative $60 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), a nonprofit organization that mobilizes philanthropy to support recovery from disasters, today announced it has received a $60 million gift from MacKenzie Scott and her organization, Yield Giving. This is the largest grant the organization has received in its history and the third gift to CDP from Mackenzie Scott and Yield Giving.

"We are deeply honored and grateful to MacKenzie Scott and Yield Giving for this transformative investment in CDP's mission to mobilize philanthropy to strengthen the ability of communities to withstand and equitably recover from disasters," said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of CDP. "Every community deserves the chance to thrive, even amid crises. This gift will help us further catalyze philanthropy toward long-term recovery that is led by and responsive to local communities."

In her latest essay, MacKenzie Scott summarizes a prophecy written by Hopi elders in 2000 that "encourages us to recognize and celebrate our role as active participants in the co-creation of our communities." Grassroots efforts worldwide are leading the way in building and strengthening community resilience. However, the scale and frequency of natural hazards and humanitarian emergencies are increasing, and climate change continues to exacerbate existing economic, societal and political pressures at a time when funding for aid is being withdrawn.

This gift furthers CDP's work to move philanthropic systems, resources and structures in support of improving disaster preparedness, addressing the root causes of vulnerabilities to hazards and providing vital resources for the long-term recovery of disaster-affected communities.

In 2020, CDP received $10 million from MacKenzie Scott and Yield Giving for its COVID-19 Response Fund, and another $3 million in 2022 for its Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recovery Fund.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

