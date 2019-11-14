Center for Driver's License Recovery Named a Mutual of America 2019 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that the Center for Driver's License Recovery (CDLR) program was named an Honorable Mention award recipient of its 2019 Community Partnership Award competition.

The program was launched in 2007 to help low-income individuals resolve active suspensions or revocations that prevent them from obtaining or reinstating a valid driver's license – whether due to prior incarceration or the inability to pay citations for nonmoving traffic violations. Wisconsin Community Services (WCS) provides program and administrative oversight and case management, working closely with participants, the courts and the Department of Transportation to create an individualized license recovery plan. Attorneys from Legal Action of Wisconsin provide free on-site legal services, Milwaukee Area Technical College provides free office space and the City of Milwaukee helps to fund the program.

Through August of 2019, CDLR provided services to nearly 16,800 low-income Milwaukee residents and helped more than 3,900 individuals recover their driver's licenses. CDLR also has championed state-level reforms, including reducing the maximum length of a driver's license suspension due to failure to pay a forfeiture from two years to one, and reducing suspensions resulting from uninsured accident damage judgments from 20 years to five.

"Gaining a driver's license eliminates a significant barrier to employment," said Clarence Johnson, Executive Director of WCS. "It also helps break the cycle of generational poverty by enabling individuals to drive their children to school, seek medical attention, and access food and other vital resources. With a license recovery rate approaching 70%, we are eager to share our program with other cities across the country."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 240 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of all of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

