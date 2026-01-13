Center for Food Action Kicks Off 50th Anniversary with Annual MLK Day of Service on Jan. 17

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Food Action (CFA) will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Saturday, Jan. 17, bringing the community together to honor Dr. King's legacy through hands-on volunteerism. The gathering also marks the launch of CFA's 50th anniversary year, a milestone reflecting the organization's longstanding commitment to supporting northern New Jersey residents.

Volunteers will assemble 2,000 Weekend Snack Packs to provide children with reliable nutrition on weekends when school meals are unavailable. This family-friendly volunteer opportunity supports CFA's ongoing efforts to combat childhood food insecurity throughout the region.

"For many children, school meals are their most reliable source of nutrition during the week," said Nicole Davis, director of Center for Food Action. "By assembling Weekend Snack Packs, volunteers help ensure children at risk of weekend hunger have access to food when school is out. This gathering reflects the spirit of service that Dr. King championed and highlights the power of collective action to uplift our community."

The event will be held at Community Baptist Church of Englewood and will be chaired by Dr. Theodora Lacey, who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. during the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Event Details

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Community Baptist Church of Englewood

Registration: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/centerforforaction/event/mlkdayofservice2026/

About the Center for Food Action

The Center for Food Action (CFA), founded in 1976, is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that provides emergency services to the poorest and most vulnerable residents of northern New Jersey. CFA provides food, rental, utility, and heating assistance, as well as counseling and advocacy services, to low-income individuals and families. This year marks CFA's 50th year of service to the community.

