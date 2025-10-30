Center for Frontier AI Security (CFAS) Launches to Operationalize AI in National Security

NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI, and AWS join more than 40 leaders from government, industry, and academia at the Center for Frontier AI Security launch to advance policy into action in AI for national security.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Frontier AI Security (www.CFAS.online) has officially launched, establishing a new national hub for collaboration at the intersection of artificial intelligence and national security. Leaders from NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI, Google, and AWS, joined more than 40 representatives from industry, academia, venture capital, and government for CFAS's inaugural meeting in October 2025, marking the beginning of a coordinated effort to operationalize AI security in national defense and intelligence contexts.

CFAS is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to operationalizing AI in national security. Its mission is to bring together government, industry, academia, venture investors, and think tanks to educate leaders on the imperative of securing advanced AI models and together co-design, develop, and deploy a framework of standards, tools, and mechanisms tailored to national security applications.

"CFAS seeks to operationalize AI in national security by convening stakeholders across government, industry, academia, venture capital, and think tanks to advance existing policy research into robust, actionable frameworks that establish a secure and trustworthy U.S. AI technology ecosystem capable of global leadership and defense resilience," said Dr. Marina Theodotou, Founder and Executive Director of CFAS.

During the launch event, participants identified key priorities for ensuring secure AI integration and interoperability in national security, including compute power, model assurance, validated testing, data governance, and supply chain resilience. Leaders from across sectors highlighted the urgency of establishing shared standards frameworks and methodologies that align AI and national security objectives. Discussions emphasized that effective AI security will require both technical innovation and sustained public-private cooperation.

CFAS will serve as a convening think-and-do tank, hosting expert working teams from government, industry, and academia, to drive policy implementation, technical workshops, and applied research collaborations.

By fostering trust and collaboration among government agencies, researchers, investors, and technology providers, CFAS seeks to build a foundation for AI integration and interoperability that enhances security, stability, and accountability in defense and national security. CFAS will help ensure that frontier AI systems deployed for national security purposes are safe, effective, and aligned with democratic values.

