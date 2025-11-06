Center for Heirs' Property Marks 20 Years with Expansion to East Texas, Helping More Families Secure Their Land and Legacy

With as much as one-third of land in some counties tied up in heirs' property, CHP expands its proven model to strengthen ownership and economic opportunity.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Heirs' Property (CHP), a national leader in advancing practical solutions for heirs' property owners, today announced the launch of the East Texas Heirs' Property Initiative (ETHPi)—an expansion extending legal and forestry services to more families as part of CHP's 20th anniversary.

Heirs' property—land passed down through generations without a clear title—remains one of the greatest barriers to wealth-building and land retention in the South. In some East Texas counties, as much as one-third of land is held in this vulnerable form of ownership, preventing families from accessing resources such as USDA programs, conservation incentives, or farm and business loans.

"CHP has a proven track record of helping families protect what matters most—the roof over their heads and the land under their feet. This has allowed CHP to deepen its impact in critical areas of the country," said Dr. Jennie L. Stephens, CEO of the Center for Heirs' Property.

"East Texas families, much like those in Appalachia, have deep ties to their land but often face real challenges proving ownership and accessing the tools to keep it. By working with partners across the South and Appalachia, we're showing that heirs' property is a shared challenge—and opportunity—impacting families and communities in every part of the country."

For two decades, CHP has become a trusted partner for small-acreage landowners across the South and Appalachia, empowering under-resourced families to protect, secure, and grow their land through legal education, technical assistance, and forestry management.

20 Years of Impact in South Carolina:

Provided 6,241 clients with free, one-hour legal advice and counsel

Drafted 2,213 simple wills through community-based Wills Clinics

Delivered direct legal services to 2,680 clients, resolving 437 titles with a combined tax-assessed value of $31.6 million, giving families clear, marketable ownership

Provided forestry education and technical assistance to 650+ families managing 40,000 acres of land

Secured over $11 million to support partners in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, and West Virginia

As CHP celebrates its 20th anniversary, it continues to expand access, advance practical solutions and deepen partnerships that promote secure land ownership, family stability and economic resilience for generations to come.

About the Center for Heirs' Property

The Center for Heirs' Property (CHP) empowers families to safeguard their land and homes for generations to come. Working in deep relationship with landowners and partners, CHP provides legal support, financial education and helps families grow working landscapes that sustain generational wealth.

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, CHP works across the South—building infrastructure to deliver legal and forestry services, advancing practical solutions, and ensuring families have the tools to save, protect and grow the value of their most precious asset—the roof over their heads and the land under their feet.

Rooted in South Carolina, while advancing a nation where every family can enjoy the legacy of home—securing ownership, protection and prosperity for generations to come.

