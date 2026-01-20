Center for Industry Self-Regulation Launches Institute for Responsible Influence; Creator Certification Program Will Be First Key Initiative

Built to elevate transparency and strengthen accountability, the Institute is supported by the American Association of Advertising Agencies, the Association of National Advertisers, and the American Advertising Federation

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Industry Self-Regulation, BBB National Programs' 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, today launched its Institute for Responsible Influence, whose first key initiative will be a U.S. creator certification program built to elevate transparency, strengthen accountability, empower creators, and foster trusted brand partnerships within creator marketing.

Part of a growing global movement, the Institute will equip creators with the training and resources necessary to support Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Endorsement Guide compliance, responsible content creation, and strengthened brand partnerships. Certified creators will signal to brands and consumers their commitment to creating content that meets the highest standards of honesty, accountability, and transparency.

Creator marketing has become a central force in brand strategy, with 83% of U.S. marketers using paid creators in 2024, driving a domestic market valued at $24 billion and more than 27 million people now paid to shape consumer decisions.

Yet trust has not kept pace with this explosive growth. Research shows that while 58% of consumers have purchased based on creator recommendations, only 5% fully trust the content and nearly 30% distrust it altogether. Transparency around brand partnerships is a decisive factor in closing this trust gap: 71% of consumers say disclosure of brand partnerships increases trust, while 70% feel misled or view creators negatively when sponsorships are hidden.

"With the creator economy outpacing the guardrails needed to keep consumers, creators, and brands protected, the Institute for Responsible Influence brings influencers and experts together to raise the bar on transparency, and restore trust -- ensuring everyone in the digital marketplace has the guidance and protection they deserve," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO of BBB National Programs and of the Center for Industry Self-Regulation.

This initiative has received early support from leading U.S. advertising industry associations, advertising and marketing agencies, trade associations, and consumer brands, including the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and the American Advertising Federation (AAF).

To support the development of its certification program curriculum, the Institute has convened an Advisory Council comprised of agencies, leading brands, industry associations, and advertising attorneys from BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division.

Supporters and Advisory Council members include:

The Institute for Responsible Influence will deliver:

Education on regulatory agency requirements, endorsement transparency, best practices.

on regulatory agency requirements, endorsement transparency, best practices. Certification for creators who complete the interactive training and demonstrate knowledge through assessments.

for creators who complete the interactive training and demonstrate knowledge through assessments. A Searchable Database of Certified Creators who adhere to transparent and ethical advertising standards.

of Certified Creators who adhere to transparent and ethical advertising standards. Accountability through ongoing oversight to ensure Certified Creators uphold program principles.

through ongoing oversight to ensure Certified Creators uphold program principles. Ongoing Resources & Community for ethical creators committed to responsible promotion and continuous learning.

The Institute for Responsible Influence represents a step toward a more transparent creator economy. By combining education, certification, and monitoring, the Institute will not only elevate industry standards but also help to restore consumer trust and empower creators to build authentic, responsible brands.

Enrollment of creators and training for certification will be available beginning Spring 2026. With questions about the Institute prior to the opening of the enrollment window, or to request to join the Advisory Council, contact [email protected].

To learn more, or to join the Institute for Responsible Influence waitlist, visit ResponsibleInfluence.org.

Quotes from Institute for Responsible Influence Supporters

Said Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA: "Vetting and selection of creators are key elements of the influencer marketing process. The Institute for Responsible Influence, incubating within BBB National Programs' Center for Industry Self-Regulation, provides an important third-party certification to help marketers work with the right creators and ensure that those creators fully understand their responsibility for FTC compliance."

Added Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO, 4As: "As part of a shared commitment to responsible industry practices, the 4As is supporting BBB National Programs' Center for Industry Self-Regulation in launching the Institute for Responsible Influence."

And said Steve Pacheco, CEO, AAF: "The Influencer economy is a fast-growing component of the marketing/advertising community. As 'The Unifying Voice for Advertising,' the American Advertising Federation, and our nationwide grassroots network, is proud to support the Center for Industry Self-Regulation as it creates this new Institute for Responsible Influence (IRI), with the stated goal of encouraging third-party certification and training for influencers, thus enhancing the integrity of these increasingly significant voices and marketing messages."

Hilary Souter, ICAS President, stated: "ICAS is proud to support BBB National Programs, one of our founding members, and its foundation, the Center for Industry Self-Regulation, in launching the Institute for Responsible Influence, an important step in strengthening trust and accountability in the rapidly growing creator economy. Education is critical to ensure responsible advertising, and by equipping creators with clear standards and practical guidance, this initiative will help foster greater transparency, protect consumers, and support sustainable, trusted brand–creator partnerships worldwide."

About CISR: The Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR), BBB National Programs' 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, was created to harness the power of independent, industry self-regulation to address the marketplace trust challenges businesses face today. CISR is dedicated to education and research that supports responsible business leaders developing fair, future-proof best practices, and to the education of the general public on the conditions necessary for industry self-regulation. Learn more at industryselfregulation.org.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

