Center for Innovation & Value Research Appoints Marc Boutin as President & Chief Executive Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Innovation & Value Research (Center) today announced the appointment of Marc Boutin as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 18, 2026. A family caregiver, patient advocate, executive, and patient himself, Boutin brings a lived perspective that informs his leadership at the Center. He also brings more than two decades of experience advancing patient-centered health policy, building cross-sector partnerships, and scaling mission-driven organizations at the intersection of research, policy, and healthcare innovation.

CEO Headshot

Boutin joins the Center at an important moment as we continue to grow our national influence as a trusted convener advancing healthcare approaches grounded in outcomes that matter most to patients.

Most recently, Boutin served as Global Head of Patient Engagement at Novartis, where he built and led a global patient engagement and advocacy function embedded across research and development and enterprise decision-making. In this role, he helped reduce development friction by strengthening trial feasibility, clarifying endpoints, and reducing protocol amendments, while also strengthening value narratives and external credibility with payers, regulators, and patient organizations.

Earlier in his career, Boutin spent nearly two decades at the National Health Council (NHC), including five years as President and CEO, where he doubled core revenue, expanded membership, strengthened governance, and elevated the patient voice in major federal health policy initiatives. He also held leadership roles at the American Cancer Society and has testified before Congress, advised federal agencies, and contributed to leading medical and policy journals.

Throughout his career, Boutin has been recognized for his ability to unite patients, researchers, policymakers, payers, and industry leaders around shared goals - translating complex issues into actionable strategies grounded in outcomes that matter most to patients.

"Marc brings an extraordinary combination of mission-driven leadership, policy credibility, and operational discipline," said Stacy Lloyd, Chair of the Center's Board of Directors. "He has a proven track record of building consensus across diverse stakeholders while delivering sustainable growth and measurable impact. At a time when the healthcare system is grappling with how to define value, measure it consistently, and align incentives around it, Marc brings the leadership, judgment, and collaborative approach that will help guide the Center through its next phase of growth."

As President and CEO, Boutin will partner closely with the Board and staff to advance the Center's strategic vision, expand and diversify financial resources, strengthen external partnerships, and ensure that patient perspectives remain central to research, convenings, and policy engagement.

"I am honored to join the Center at such an important moment," said Marc Boutin. "The Center has built a strong reputation as a credible, patient-centered voice in value research and policy. I am excited to work with the Board, staff, members, and partners to expand the Center's impact, bringing people together across sectors to ensure healthcare decisions are informed by rigorous evidence, transparency, equity, and the outcomes that truly matter to patients."

Boutin succeeds Jason Spangler and will be based in the Mid-Atlantic region.

SOURCE Center for Innovation & Value Research