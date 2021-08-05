Center for Internet Security to Feature No-cost Ransomware Protection Service at HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is scheduled to feature its no-cost ransomware protection service at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas Aug. 9-13.

In partnership with Akamai, CIS, a community-driven cybersecurity nonprofit, offers a Malicious Domain Blocking and Reporting service (MDBR) to all U.S. public and private hospitals and related healthcare organizations. MDBR blocks harmful web domains from connecting with IT systems, helping limit infections related to known malware, ransomware, phishing, and other cyber threats.

MDBR provides an additional layer of cybersecurity protection that is proven, effective, and easy to implement. The service has been successful in blocking 179 million contacts to malicious domains for public and private hospitals in the last year. Implementation takes about 15 minutes.

Edward Mattison, Executive Vice President of Operations and Security Services at CIS, is scheduled to speak Aug. 11 at 10:45 a.m. PDT at the Caesar's Forum Conference Center about how hospitals can take advantage of the free MDBR service.

"This may be one of the best kept secrets in cybersecurity defense for a frequently targeted healthcare industry," said Mattison. "Our goal is to spread the message that our unique nonprofit status and mission focus at CIS enable us to offer this highly effective service at no cost to any hospital or healthcare system that can benefit from stronger measures against cyber-attackers."

The HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition is one of the world's most prominent health information and technology events where professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connect for education, innovation, and collaboration.

CIS cybersecurity experts will be on-site at the event at booth C365 in the Cybersecurity Command Center to assist healthcare industry professionals in securing their organizations, staff, and patients against today's cyber threats.

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

