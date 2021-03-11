DENVER, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Legal Inclusiveness (CLI) will celebrate nominees and the as-yet-to-be-named "Judge Wiley Daniel Lifetime Achievement Award" winner with a virtual gala, The Ball for All on May 1. The annual [email protected] Awards, now in their seventh year, are designed to highlight and reward organizations in Colorado that promote diversity, equity and inclusivity in all facets of their workplaces.

Nominees are now being accepted to recognize individuals, young professionals, non-profit organizations, corporations/businesses, and law firms/legal departments who have excelled in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in their workplaces. Winners will be announced at the virtual event.

"As CEO, this is my first year participating in the Ball for All and [email protected] Awards, and I couldn't be more enthusiastic," says CLI CEO Sara Scott. "I'm really looking forward to learning more about the diversity, equity, and inclusivity efforts in our community that we've all worked so hard to achieve. It has been a challenging time for so many, and it will be rewarding to celebrate this good news!"

The evening will be a pivot from previous years and will include many surprises. It will feature pre-party networking rooms, a silent auction and paddle raise, with proceeds going to CLI's programs.

"The work of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity is never done. As times change and our workplaces do too, we have enhanced the award criteria for law firms, legal departments, and companies to ensure that their efforts are successful and dynamic and that they are recognized for continuing to lead the legal profession in this area," notes CLI Board Chair Phyllis Wan.

The Center for Legal Inclusiveness is committed to expanding diversity, equity and inclusiveness in the legal profession. CLI develops and promotes programs to give individuals and organizations the tools they need to create inclusive workplaces that sustain diversity in the legal profession.

Learn more about CLI by visiting our website here.

SOURCE Center for Legal Inclusiveness

Related Links

https://centerforlegalinclusiveness.org/

