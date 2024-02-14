Center for Lyme Action Applauds New National Vector Borne Disease Strategy

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Lyme Action, a leading nonprofit dedicated to increasing federal funding for Lyme disease research, applauds the new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Public Health Strategy to Prevent and Control Vector-Borne Diseases in People (VBD National Strategy) for its emphasis on improving diagnostics and therapies for Lyme and tick-borne disease. A requirement of the Kay Hagan Tick Act of 2019, the strategy outlines an ambitious national health plan to develop diagnostics, therapies, and prevention methods for a vast array of diseases spread by ticks and other vectors. The most common vector-borne disease is Lyme disease which has been reported in every U.S. state.

"The recently announced Vector-Borne Disease National Strategy is a major milestone which provides a critical roadmap for Congress to direct and fund executive branch actions for prevention, detection, and finding a cure for Lyme and tick-borne conditions," said Bonnie Crater, co-founder and board member of Center for Lyme Action. "We are thrilled that the hard work of the Tick-borne Disease Working Group is being leveraged in such a critical and necessary plan."

Vector-borne diseases are a threat to public health – both in the United States and globally. National security, economic, and health implications are of concern for the federal government, and this strategy aims to mitigate these threats on the American people. The CDC estimates that 476,000 Americans contract Lyme disease each year and studies show that millions more may suffer from persistent Lyme disease

The VBD National Strategy outlines five goals to protect people from illness, suffering, and death due to VBDs:.

Better understand when, where, and how people are exposed to and get sick or die from VBDs. Develop, evaluate, and improve tools, methods, and guidance to diagnose VBDs and their pathogens. Develop, evaluate, and improve tools, methods, and guidance to prevent and control VBDs. Develop and assess drugs and treatment strategies for VBDs. Disseminate and implement public health tools, programs, and collaborations to prevent, detect, diagnose, and respond to VBD threats.

"Center for Lyme Action urges Congress to learn more about the national strategy and continue to prioritize funding for rapid development of reliable and affordable diagnostics and therapies," said Jeff Crater, co-founder and board member of Center for Lyme Action. "Many Americans are suffering, and sadly, lives are lost from Lyme and tick-borne diseases and conditions, making swift action necessary to address this major public health threat."

