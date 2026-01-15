Center for Lyme Action Welcomes Meghan Bradshaw as New Executive Director

6th Annual Center for Lyme Action Advocacy Day Scheduled for February 18, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Lyme Action, the leading nonprofit dedicated to growing federal funding for Lyme and tick-borne disease, is pleased to announce Meghan Bradshaw as the Executive Director for the organization.

Meghan Bradshaw, Executive Director, Center for Lyme Action

Meghan Bradshaw, MPH, brings a strong combination of policy expertise, advocacy leadership, and coalition-building experience that uniquely qualifies her to serve as Executive Director of Center for Lyme Action. Previously leading government relations for the organization, Meghan has a proven track record of advancing complex Lyme and tick-borne disease priorities on Capitol Hill, translating patient and clinician needs into effective federal policy, and working across bipartisan lines to grow federal funding. Her experience leading national advocacy initiatives, managing stakeholder relationships, and coordinating with researchers, clinicians, and patient communities positions her to elevate Lyme and tick-borne disease as a sustained public-health priority.

"With the help of nearly 10,000 advocates, Center for Lyme Action has had a remarkable run in the last 6 years through increases of more than $500 million for Lyme, Alpha-gal and tick-borne diseases," said Meghan Bradshaw, executive director of Center for Lyme Action. "I look forward to continuing to focus on growing federal funding through our advocacy efforts and through policy initiatives such as the Kay Hagan Tick Act."

"My brother Jeff Crater and I are pleased to transition the leadership of Center for Lyme Action to Meghan Bradshaw," said Bonnie Crater, co-founder and board member. "From the very beginning, Meghan was a dedicated advocate, but as a patient, she worked on appropriations forms from her bed. Subsequently, she educated herself by earning a master's in public health and led Center for Lyme Action government relations with success."

As part of the transition, Bonnie Crater, Jeff Crater, and Monika Cheney will continue to serve on the governing board of Center for Lyme Action.

Advocacy Day on February 18, 2025

Center for Lyme Action is also pleased to announce its upcoming Virtual Advocacy Day, bringing patients, clinicians, researchers, and advocates to elevate Lyme, Alpha-gal and tick-borne illnesses as urgent national public health priorities that require additional funding. During Virtual Advocacy Day, participants will meet directly with Members of Congress and congressional staff by Zoom to share lived experiences, highlight critical research and surveillance gaps, and advocate for sustained federal investment in prevention, diagnostics, and treatment. This coordinated day of advocacy amplifies the voices of the Lyme and tick-borne disease community and underscores the need for bipartisan action to address a growing and often overlooked public health crisis. Interested advocates should register before January 30th at centerforlymeaction.org/events .

About Center for Lyme Action

Center for Lyme Action (CLA) is a 501c4 non-profit organization dedicated to growing federal funding for Lyme, Alpha-gal and tick-borne diseases. CLA works to bring more attention to Lyme and tick-borne disease, the human suffering, and the need for better diagnostics and treatments. The organization is member funded and supported by visionary individuals and organizations such as Bay Area Lyme Foundation and Project Lyme. For more information see CenterForLymeAction.org.

