Center for Native American Youth to Honor Indigenous Youth Leaders in Washington, D.C.

News provided by

Native Forward Scholars Fund

09 Feb, 2024, 20:14 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Champions for Change Public Event, hosted by the Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute on Tuesday, February 13 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, will celebrate the five Native youth change makers from across the country at the inaugural meeting of the 2024 Champions for Change.

Continue Reading
Angelique Albert
Angelique Albert

"We are thrilled to bring together this year's Champions for Change in Washington, D.C. to commemorate their unwavering passion and determination for making lasting change in their communities. Our Champions for Change show us just how impactful our youth are," said CNAY Executive Director Nikki Santos Coeur d'Alene Tribe. "We look forward to celebrating our Champions and honoring Native Forward CEO Angelique Albert for all of her commitment and dedication. Congratulations, and thank you, Angelique."

Following the public event, the Center for Native American Youth will host a reception honoring Angelique Albert, Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, CEO of the Native Forward Scholars Fund.

Angelique Albert has dedicated her career of service to Native students and communities. As CEO of Native Forward, her leadership has guided Native Forward through a period of unprecedented growth during its 53-year history; quadrupling scholarship funding, increasing the types of funding available to access, and expanding extensive holistic support services and programming offered to students. Native Forward awards up to $15 million in scholarships annually and has awarded more than $400 million in direct scholarships to over 22,000 Native students since its inception.

"I am humbled to receive this distinction as the Honorary 2024 Champion For Change, a program committed to elevating Native youth and giving voice and visibility to our Native communities," said Angelique. "I will continue to drive impact for Tribal scholars every year so that they can pursue their academic dreams, build impactful careers, and give back to their respective communities."  

CNAY will present Angelique with an Honorary Champion for Change Award at the evening's reception, celebrating her accomplished career and dedication to uplifting Indian Country and supporting young Indigenous leaders over the last 25 years.

Members of the media interested in attending the event can register here.

EVENT DATE:

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

EVENT TIME:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

LOCATION:

Aspen Institute, Washington, D.C. | Smith Conference Room, 8th Floor 
2300 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037

HONOREES:

Native Forward Scholars Fund CEO Angelique Albert Confederated Salish &
Kootenai Tribes
2024 Champions for Change:

For more information, click here.

The reception following the event will be co-hosted with the National Congress of American Indians Youth Commission at the Westin located at 999 9th St NW. Members of the media interested in attending the reception should email Samantha Hintz at [email protected].  

The 2024 Champions for Change class joins the decade-strong Champions for Change (CFC) program and 48 Champs alumni. This year's five selected Champs reflect the rich cultures, diversity, and resiliency of Native Peoples of the United States.

Launched at CNAY in 2013, the Champions for Change (CFC) program is a Native youth leadership initiative designed to highlight positive stories of impact from Indian Country. The program develops young Native leaders through experience-based learning and culturally tailored advocacy training.

About CNAY:

The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute is a national organization that works alongside Native youth – ages 24 and under – on reservations, in rural villages and urban spaces across the country to improve their health, safety, and overall well-being. Rooted in culture, our vision is for all Native American youth to lead full and healthy lives, be honored for the leaders they are, and have the resources and agency to create the world Native youth are worthy of and deserve.

Contact: Harper Estey
[email protected] 

SOURCE Native Forward Scholars Fund

Also from this source

Native Forward Scholars Fund Receives Real Leaders®️ 2024 Impact Award

Native Forward Scholars Fund Receives Real Leaders®️ 2024 Impact Award

Native Forward Scholars Fund, has been awarded the Real Leaders 2024 Impact Award under the leadership of CEO Angelique Albert. The accolade...
Native Forward Scholars Fund announces 2023 Students of the Year

Native Forward Scholars Fund announces 2023 Students of the Year

Native Forward Scholars Fund announced undergraduate student Peter Thais (Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, formerly the St. Regis Band of Mohawk Indians of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Aboriginal, First Nations & Native American

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.