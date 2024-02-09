Center for Native American Youth to Honor Indigenous Youth Leaders in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Champions for Change Public Event , hosted by the Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute on Tuesday, February 13 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, will celebrate the five Native youth change makers from across the country at the inaugural meeting of the 2024 Champions for Change.

Angelique Albert

"We are thrilled to bring together this year's Champions for Change in Washington, D.C. to commemorate their unwavering passion and determination for making lasting change in their communities. Our Champions for Change show us just how impactful our youth are," said CNAY Executive Director Nikki Santos Coeur d'Alene Tribe. "We look forward to celebrating our Champions and honoring Native Forward CEO Angelique Albert for all of her commitment and dedication. Congratulations, and thank you, Angelique."

Following the public event, the Center for Native American Youth will host a reception honoring Angelique Albert, Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, CEO of the Native Forward Scholars Fund .

Angelique Albert has dedicated her career of service to Native students and communities. As CEO of Native Forward, her leadership has guided Native Forward through a period of unprecedented growth during its 53-year history; quadrupling scholarship funding, increasing the types of funding available to access, and expanding extensive holistic support services and programming offered to students. Native Forward awards up to $15 million in scholarships annually and has awarded more than $400 million in direct scholarships to over 22,000 Native students since its inception.

"I am humbled to receive this distinction as the Honorary 2024 Champion For Change, a program committed to elevating Native youth and giving voice and visibility to our Native communities," said Angelique. "I will continue to drive impact for Tribal scholars every year so that they can pursue their academic dreams, build impactful careers, and give back to their respective communities."

CNAY will present Angelique with an Honorary Champion for Change Award at the evening's reception, celebrating her accomplished career and dedication to uplifting Indian Country and supporting young Indigenous leaders over the last 25 years.

EVENT DATE: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 EVENT TIME: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET LOCATION: Aspen Institute, Washington, D.C. | Smith Conference Room, 8th Floor

2300 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037 HONOREES: Native Forward Scholars Fund CEO Angelique Albert Confederated Salish &

Kootenai Tribes

2024 Champions for Change: Tayler Higgins , Seldovia Village Tribe , University of Alaska Anchorage

Sage Phillips , Penobscot Nation , University of Connecticut

Ian Teller , Navajo , Diné College

Wambli Gleska Quintana , Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Navajo Nation, Dupree High School

Jeidah DeZurney , Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Multnomah Education Service District

The 2024 Champions for Change class joins the decade-strong Champions for Change (CFC) program and 48 Champs alumni. This year's five selected Champs reflect the rich cultures, diversity, and resiliency of Native Peoples of the United States.

Launched at CNAY in 2013, the Champions for Change (CFC) program is a Native youth leadership initiative designed to highlight positive stories of impact from Indian Country. The program develops young Native leaders through experience-based learning and culturally tailored advocacy training.

About CNAY:

The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute is a national organization that works alongside Native youth – ages 24 and under – on reservations, in rural villages and urban spaces across the country to improve their health, safety, and overall well-being. Rooted in culture, our vision is for all Native American youth to lead full and healthy lives, be honored for the leaders they are, and have the resources and agency to create the world Native youth are worthy of and deserve.

