Center for Neurological Studies seeking military veterans with PTSD for "Hope after Combat" research study

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November is Veterans month commemorating the thousands of lives lost and the even greater number injured in wars around the world.

Center for Neurological Studies (CNS), a Novi-based not-for-profit whose mission is to improve the lives of people with neurological disorders, is launching a potentially ground breaking research study, "Hope After Combat," to locate, evaluate and treat military veterans suffering from battlefield brain injuries or PTSD, the "invisible wound of war."

The evaluation and treatment, which normally costs as much as $20,000, will be done at no cost to research participants with the objective of helping them end their suffering and regain control of their lives and their futures.

"PTSD can cause depression, anxiety, sleeplessness, suicidal thoughts and more. We're confident we can help these military heroes who are struggling to hold their lives together to a vastly improved quality of life," says John Russell, founder and CEO of Center for Neurological Studies. "We can end, or at the very least minimize, the turmoil, confusion, pain and suffering holding them back. We can help them find their way back to healthy, productive and happy lives."

CNS uses advanced MRI techniques that enable medical professionals to more precisely diagnose Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and prescribe a course of treatment for the specific injury involved. Called Susceptibility Weighted Imaging and Diffusion Tensor Imaging, these ultra-sophisticated MRIs are as much as ten times more sensitive than traditional MRIs revealing even the smallest hemorrhage and enabling more precise and accurate diagnosis of TBIs than ever before.

"November is Veterans month. Nothing we do to remember and honor those who were injured in our names can be enough," says Russell, "but we're hoping that with this study we can at least help them recover what they've lost."

Veterans between the ages of 21 and 60 who have been exposed to bomb blasts or IEDs during combat are eligible to participate in the CNS study. CNS is asking anyone who suffers from PTSD or knows someone who does to call CNS at 313-228-0930.

SOURCE Center for Neurological Studies