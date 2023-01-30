Center for Pain Management Acquires 3 Interventional Pain Practices In Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Pain Management (CFP) announced today its acquisition of Indiana Spine & Pain Institute, a set of 3 southern-Indiana based interventional pain practices specializing in innovative therapies for treating acute and chronic pain.

An industry leader in interventional pain care, Indiana Spine & Pain Institute's three southern-Indiana clinics specialize in cutting-edge, interventional pain treatments for confronting common sources of chronic pain. This acquisition brings Center for Pain Management's total number of Indiana clinics to seven, expanding their footprint to Evansville, Jasper, and Rockport, Indiana.

Together with American Pain Consortium, the affiliated Ambulatory Surgery Center acquisition will support Center for Pain Managements goal of providing interventional care to patients suffering with chronic pain. The addition of the surgery center allows patients access to the safety and cost savings benefits of an ASC for minimally invasive pain procedures.

The acquisition of Indiana Spine & Pain Institute reaffirms Center for Pain Managements dedication to providing exceptional, individualized patient care by industry-leading interventional pain physicians. Leading these additional clinics is Dr. Mansoor Khan, who is fellowship trained in Interventional Spine & Pain from the University of Pennsylvania, and board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Dr. Khans expertise comes from his comprehensive training in surgical & rehabilitation specialties.

"I am excited to work closely with Dr. Mansoor Khan. At Center for Pain Management, we work hard to deliver effective patient outcomes through integrated, multidisciplinary care. We will bring a comprehensive suite of therapies with innovative technology to the patients in Rockport, Jasper, Evansville, and the surrounding communities." – Dr. Edward Kowlowitz, Owner, Center for Pain Management.

The new Evansville, Jasper, and Rockport clinics will provide comprehensive pain management services that include minimally invasive procedures, physical therapy, and psychological services.

All CFP locations, including the new Evansville, Jasper, and Rockport locations, offer patients comprehensive treatment for a diverse range of painful conditions. Patients can find resources to confront common sources of chronic pain including back or neck pain, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, and complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), and more. CFP's pain clinics also provide services for patients suffering from other musculoskeletal related sports injuries, work accidents, or other injuries.

Some of CFP's treatments include a variety of injections, spinal stimulators, pain pumps, PRP therapy, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, psychological counseling, and limited medication management. CFP's full suite of comprehensive services allows for a patient's pain management plan to evolve as their needs change. Patients can come to one convenient clinic to be evaluated, diagnosed, and treated.

About Center for Pain Management and American Pain Consortium

Center for Pain Management receives essential management support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services.

Center for Pain Management is now accepting new patients. Schedule your visit at www.evansvillepain.com.

Contact American Pain Consortium at www.americanpainconsortium.com

SOURCE Center for Pain Management