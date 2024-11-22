Center for Pain Management to Relocate Avon Clinic to State-of-the-Art Facility in Brownsburg, IN, in Early 2025

AVON, Ind., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Pain Management (CFP) is pleased to announce its upcoming move to a state-of-the-art facility at 7950 Ortho Lane in Brownsburg, IN, scheduled for early Spring 2025. The new location will replace the current clinic at 97 Dover Street in Avon, IN, and offer over 13,000 square feet of expanded clinical space, including a dedicated physical therapy area, psychology offices, and an on-site surgery center.

This relocation reflects the Center for Pain Management's dedication to providing exceptional, concierge-level care patients have come to expect, as well as its commitment to serving the growing west side of Indianapolis with high-quality interventional pain services. As demand continues to rise, the new Brownsburg facility will allow the Center for Pain Management to meet this need with enhanced offerings and a more comprehensive, patient-centered experience.

"With the west side of Indianapolis growing rapidly, we are thrilled to expand our office to meet the needs of our patients with the same high-quality, compassionate care we are known for," said Dr. Edward Kowlowitz, President of Center for Pain Management. "Our new Brownsburg facility will not only increase access to advanced therapies but also enable us to offer an enhanced patient experience with seamless, comprehensive care all under one roof."

The new Brownsburg location will also offer patients located between Indianapolis and Lafayette another solution. Previously required to travel to Lafayette or Indianapolis, these patients can find a more convenient solution by visiting the Brownsburg office. Patients in Whitestown, Lebanon, or even Crawfordsville may find this location more accessible.

With more clinical space, providers, and service lines, patients can look forward to reduced wait times, expanded therapy options, and a streamlined experience. The addition of a surgery center will allow for advanced treatments and therapies to be conducted on-site, eliminating the need for patients to travel outside the west side of Indianapolis for specialized care.

Dr. Andrew Cook, who has been providing care to the Avon and surrounding communities for years, emphasized the significance of this expansion: "Our patients deserve nothing short of the best, and this facility is going to be reflective of the top-notch care we provide here at Center for Pain Management. Over the years, I've had the privilege of getting to know the people and families here, and I'm proud to be part of this community," said Dr. Cook. "This new facility will allow us to better serve our patients by providing the full spectrum of care they deserve, right in their own neighborhood. It's incredibly rewarding to be able to expand our services and make a greater impact on the lives of the people we know and care about."

The Center for Pain Management remains committed to its mission of providing innovative, comprehensive care that meets the unique needs of each patient. This new facility is a testament to Center for Pain Management's dedication to excellence and to adapting alongside the communities they serve. Patients under the care of Dr. Cook will receive ample notice before the transition, ensuring they are well-prepared for the move and ready to take advantage of the enhanced services at the Brownsburg clinic.

About the Center for Pain Management

The Center for Pain Management has served Indiana with expertise in Interventional Pain care, focusing on compassionate, effective solutions for chronic pain. Through innovation and patient-centered service, the CFP strives to deliver concierge-level care that empowers patients to live with greater comfort and well-being.

CFP, including the Brownsburg & Avon location, offers comprehensive services dedicated to addressing a wide range of conditions. Patients can find resources and support for common sources of chronic pain, including back or neck pain, as well as more complex conditions like neuropathic pain and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). CFP's pain clinics also cater to patients experiencing acute pain resulting from sports injuries, work accidents, or general injuries.

CFP offers a range of treatments, including various nerve blocks, spinal cord stimulators, intrathecal pain pumps, PRP therapy, and diagnostic imaging, among others. Recognizing that acute and chronic pain often require ongoing care, CFP ensures that patients have access to a full suite of services, allowing their pain management plan to evolve as their needs change. Patients can conveniently visit a single clinic for evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment.

Patients can find other Center for Pain Management locations in Lafayette, Kokomo, Carmel, Indianapolis (North Meridian), Downtown Indianapolis (OneAmerica Tower), Greenwood, Jasper, and Evansville. To learn more about becoming a patient, please visit www.indypain.com.

Together with American Pain Consortium

Center for Pain Management receives essential support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio.

CFP's providers share a unified focus with APC. Providers are centered on managing acute and chronic pain with treatments that include nerve blocks and injections, neuromodulation and implants, physical therapy, psychological counseling, medication management, and compliance monitoring. All stakeholders are intent on serving as leaders in the field of Interventional Pain Management and providing world-class patient care.

To learn more about American Pain Consortium, please visit www.apcmpain.com

