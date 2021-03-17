Center for Personalized Education for Professionals Joins ABMS Portfolio Program

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) has announced that CPEP®, the Center for Personalized Education for Professionals, has joined the ABMS Portfolio Program™. Physicians enrolled in specific CPEP programs who are board certified by one or more of 18 of the 24 ABMS Member Boards participating in the Portfolio Program can now earn Maintenance of Certification (MOC) Improvement in Medical Practice (Part IV) credit for their involvement in quality improvement (QI) activities.

"The CPEP team is very excited to become an ABMS Portfolio Program Sponsor," said Elizabeth J. Korinek, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of CPEP. "The list of sponsoring organizations is truly impressive, and we are honored and humbled to be included."

CPEP is a non-profit organization providing competence assessment and intensive education services to physicians and other health care professionals. Many of the participating clinicians are referred to CPEP by licensing authorities, credentialing bodies, and medical liability insurers, while a smaller number "self-refer."

"Professionalism and remediation are two essential areas of focus for ABMS as part of our Continuing Board Certification: Achieving the Vision Initiative. The mission of CPEP is in line with, and supportive of, this work, making them a perfect addition to the Portfolio Program," stated ABMS Senior Vice President, Certification Standards and Programs Greg Ogrinc, MD, MS. "With its expertise in competence assessment, reentry programs, and intensive professional education seminars and courses, CPEP will be able to seamlessly provide many opportunities to support physicians' continuing certification efforts."

The ABMS Portfolio Program supports the quality and safety goals of health care organizations across the country, helping engage physicians in QI/practice improvement initiatives by offering continuing certification credit. Since its inception, more than 4,000 improvement efforts have been completed by 23,000 individual Portfolio Program participants. For more information about participation in the Portfolio Program, visit mocportfolioprogram.org .

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS supports 24 Member Boards that develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physician specialists, all dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve. More than 920,000 physicians are certified in one or more of 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

About CPEP

Founded in 1990, CPEP, the Center for Personalized Education for Professionals is a non-profit organization that offers a consistent and qualitative means of addressing performance concerns related to practicing physicians and other healthcare professionals. As an independent, not-for-profit organization, CPEP is uniquely positioned to provide personalized assessment and education services in an objective, neutral environment. With offices in Colorado and Raleigh, North Carolina, providers across the country have ready access to CPEP's team of professionals. For more information about CPEP, visit www.cpepdoc.org.

