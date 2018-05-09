Center for Plain Language Honors the Best in Clear Communication

Healthwise, non-profit providers of health content and technology, was honored with the Grand ClearMark Award for the microsite Knee Osteoarthritis: Is It Time to Think About Surgery? Knee replacement surgery, considered by millions of people every year, is the most common inpatient surgery. This patient resource helps people decide if they should have surgery or use nonsurgical treatment.

The Center presented the Spanish Grand ClearMark Award to MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy for its booklet Sea una WiseWoman (My Heart Health, Be a WiseWoman.) Created for Rhode Island Department of Health - Division of Community Health and Equity, the WISEWOMAN booklet helps women reduce their cardiovascular disease risk factors through improved diet, physical activity, tobacco cessation, and medication adherence support.

In addition to the grand prize awards, the Center for Plain Language also presented ClearMark Awards for the best in Revised Documents and Digital; Brochures Over 10 Pages (English and Spanish); Email and Newsletters; Apps and Microsites; Forms, Applications and Statements; Infographics; Legal; Letters and Correspondence; and Posters, Charts, and Fliers.

"This ClearMark Awards has showcased the future of plain language with cross-functional teams who work in English and Spanish with apps, infographics, forms, and traditional documents in paper and electronic formats," said Susan Kleimann, Ph.D., the Center's Chair. "The shared focus of plain language centers always on the intended audience being able to find what they need, understand it, and use that information. The recipients of each of this year's awards excelled at doing just that. The Center congratulates them all."

To see a complete list of all ClearMark finalists and winners — including the winning documents and judges' remarks — visit the Center for Plain Language website.

The Center for Plain Language, a 501(c)3 organization, supports government agencies and businesses to write clear and understandable documents. The Center champions those who use plain language, trains those who should use plain language, and urges people to demand plain language in all the documents they receive, read, and use. For more information and to become a member, visit: centerforplainlanguage.org.

