Center for Public Sector AI Names Omnilert to the 2026 Public Sector AI 50

Recognition validates Omnilert's leadership in advancing operational, enterprise-scale AI that helps public sector organizations detect threats sooner and coordinate emergency response faster.

LEESBURG, Va., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, the leader in AI-powered visual gun detection and automated emergency response, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Public Sector AI 50 by e.Republic's Center for Public Sector AI, recognizing the company's leadership in advancing operational AI for public safety and government. The annual recognition honors organizations using artificial intelligence to solve meaningful challenges across government, education, and other public sector environments.

The recognition reflects Omnilert's work advancing operational AI by helping public institutions move beyond passive video surveillance. By transforming existing security cameras into intelligent sensors capable of detecting visible firearms in real time, supporting rapid human verification, and initiating coordinated emergency response workflows, Omnilert enables organizations to deploy trusted AI at enterprise scale across schools, government facilities, healthcare organizations, Fortune 500 and other complex public-sector environments.

Unlike traditional AI video analytics that simply generate alerts, Omnilert combines AI detection with automated security workflows that can notify responders, initiate lockdown procedures, distribute real-time intelligence, activate integrated security systems, and coordinate emergency response through an organization's existing security ecosystem. The platform's open architecture enables organizations to leverage their existing camera infrastructure while integrating with more than 50 security technologies, making enterprise-scale deployment practical, cost-effective, and highly scalable.

"We're honored to be recognized among the organizations helping define how AI can create meaningful public value," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "For us, AI isn't about replacing people; it's about helping them make better decisions faster during the moments that matter most. Our focus has always been building AI that is practical, trustworthy, and proven at enterprise scale, enabling organizations to deploy intelligent threat detection and coordinated emergency response across thousands of cameras and facilities without replacing the infrastructure they've already invested in."

Omnilert's recognition reflects the company's leadership in advancing artificial intelligence for the public sector through:

Advancing operational AI by transforming real-time AI detection into coordinated emergency response through automated security workflows that help organizations move from awareness to action within seconds.

by transforming real-time AI detection into coordinated emergency response through automated security workflows that help organizations move from awareness to action within seconds. Demonstrating enterprise-scale deployment across some of the nation's largest public-sector environments, proving that operational AI can perform reliably across thousands of cameras and facilities while integrating with existing security infrastructure.

across some of the nation's largest public-sector environments, proving that operational AI can perform reliably across thousands of cameras and facilities while integrating with existing security infrastructure. Building trustworthy, data-centric AI trained on carefully curated real-world imagery to improve accuracy and reliability under actual deployment conditions rather than relying primarily on synthetic data.

trained on carefully curated real-world imagery to improve accuracy and reliability under actual deployment conditions rather than relying primarily on synthetic data. Promoting responsible AI adoption through a privacy-conscious, non-biometric architecture focused on detecting visible weapons, not identifying people, while maintaining human verification as a critical part of the response process.

through a privacy-conscious, non-biometric architecture focused on detecting visible weapons, not identifying people, while maintaining human verification as a critical part of the response process. Driving interoperability across the public sector through an open platform that works with existing camera infrastructure and integrates with more than 50 security technologies, enabling organizations to modernize without replacing existing investments.

through an open platform that works with existing camera infrastructure and integrates with more than 50 security technologies, enabling organizations to modernize without replacing existing investments. Delivering measurable public-sector impact by helping schools, government agencies, healthcare organizations, and other institutions reduce the time between threat detection and protective action through intelligent automation.

Today, Omnilert's technology is trusted by hundreds of organizations across education, government, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and enterprise environments, demonstrating that operational AI can scale from individual facilities to some of the largest public-sector deployments in the United States. One of the most significant examples is Baltimore County Public Schools, where Omnilert is deployed on approximately 8,000 cameras across nearly 180 facilities—representing one of the largest deployments of AI visual gun detection in the country.

The company has also earned Full SAFETY Act Designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, recognizing the effectiveness of its technology and reinforcing its commitment to delivering AI that is both innovative and operationally proven. Together with its enterprise-scale deployments, open integration ecosystem, and responsible AI approach, Omnilert continues to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can help public-sector organizations improve preparedness, strengthen emergency response, and helps protect the communities they serve.

As governments and public institutions continue evaluating how artificial intelligence can improve security and operational resilience, Omnilert remains focused on expanding the role of operational AI through deeper automation, enhanced integrations, and continued innovation that helps organizations make faster, more informed decisions when every second counts.

For more information about Omnilert and its AI-powered public safety solutions, visit www.omnilert.com.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is the leading provider of AI Gun Detection Technology with a native automated emergency response platform built in that helps save lives and reduces the operational, legal and social costs of gun violence by enabling your existing security cameras to identify firearms the moment they are brandished. Once verified, the system initiates a rapid, multi-layered response that includes locking doors, alerting first responders, sounding alarms, taking over screens with emergency messages, mass notifications, and providing real-time intelligence (photos, videos, location(GPS) and more). Recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act as a designated anti-terrorism technology, Omnilert is a trusted partner of organizations across multiple industries, including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, retail, Fortune 500 Enterprises, corporate campuses, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, and places of worship.

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SOURCE Omnilert, LLC