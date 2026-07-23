Omnilert Wins Silver Stevie® Award for AI Company of the Year, Recognized for Life-Saving Gun Detection Technology

LEESBURG, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, the leading provider of AI Gun Detection, today announced it has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner for Company of the Year in Artificial Intelligence in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

Chosen from over 700 nominations submitted across 37 nations, Omnilert was recognized for its continued advancement of practical, responsible AI that helps protect communities from gun violence. The award highlights Omnilert's AI-powered Gun Detect technology, which transforms existing, passive security cameras into proactive threat detection systems that identify visible firearms in seconds, route alerts for rapid human verification, and initiate life-saving automated responses.

While many technology awards focus solely on software capabilities, the Stevie Awards recognized Omnilert for the profound real-world outcomes its AI delivers, specifically citing its rapid innovation and deployment over the past two years. Key milestones contributing to the award include:

Unprecedented Scalability: The launch of Omnilert's third-generation AI introduced a 10x improvement in hardware efficiency, allowing schools and enterprises to monitor significantly more camera streams per server without sacrificing performance.

The launch of Omnilert's third-generation AI introduced a 10x improvement in hardware efficiency, allowing schools and enterprises to monitor significantly more camera streams per server without sacrificing performance. National Security Validation: Omnilert earned the highly rigorous, full SAFETY Act Designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, providing powerful external validation of the technology's maturity, credibility, and public safety value.

Omnilert earned the highly rigorous, full SAFETY Act Designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, providing powerful external validation of the technology's maturity, credibility, and public safety value. Community-Driven Impact: In 2025, Omnilert launched the Secure Schools grant program for under-resourced campuses and the Safe Haven grant initiative, which supported communities previously affected by gun violence, including a three-year deployment in Uvalde CISD.

In 2025, Omnilert launched the grant program for under-resourced campuses and the grant initiative, which supported communities previously affected by gun violence, including a three-year deployment in Uvalde CISD. Data-Centric AI Accuracy: Unlike industry norms that rely primarily on synthetic images, Omnilert takes a unique data-centric approach. The company continuously refines its neural network using curated, organic video from real-world environments, resulting in fewer false alarms and higher reliability in dynamic, live situations.

"Our mission is to help protect people when every second matters, and this award validates our belief that safety technology must be proactive, not passive," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "This isn't just a recognition of our software; it's a testament to the real-world impact we are making. From achieving unprecedented processing efficiency to earning full DHS SAFETY Act Designation and helping secure vulnerable schools, this award celebrates our team's dedication to building AI that saves lives."

The Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

Winners will be honored at a red-carpet awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France. Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About Omnilert Omnilert delivers a proactive, AI-powered gun detection and automated response solution that saves lives and reduces the operational, legal, and social costs of gun violence by enabling existing security cameras to identify firearms the moment they are brandished. Once verified, the system initiates a rapid, multi-layered response that includes locking doors, alerting first responders, and providing real-time intelligence. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act as a designated anti-terrorism technology, Omnilert is a trusted partner of organizations across multiple industries, including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, retail, enterprise, corporate campuses, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, and places of worship. For more information, visit https://www.omnilert.com.

About the Stevie Awards The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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