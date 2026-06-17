Lakota Local Schools Adds Omnilert Gun Detection to Strengthen School Safety

Northwest Ohio district demonstrates leadership in school safety by adding Omnilert's proactive AI gun detection to an existing layered security strategy

LEESBURG, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, a leader in AI-powered visual gun detection and emergency response automation, today announced that Lakota Local Schools has adopted Omnilert AI Gun Detection as part of the district's continued focus on proactive school safety.

Located in Kansas, Ohio, Lakota Local Schools has made significant investments in layered security measures designed to help protect students, staff, and visitors. Those efforts include upgraded camera infrastructure, controlled access measures, physical security enhancements and emergency preparedness procedures.

The adoption of Omnilert builds on that existing safety foundation by adding visual AI gun detection designed to identify visible firearms, support rapid human verification and help initiate emergency response workflows when a potential threat is detected.

Lakota Local Schools has already made significant investments in building a strong safety foundation," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "By adding AI gun detection to that infrastructure, they are taking an important step from preparedness to proactive threat detection. Omnilert helps organizations identify potential firearm threats earlier, giving staff and first responders more time to act when every second counts.

Lakota's security and facilities work has been supported by Joseph Harvey, Maintenance Supervisor for Lakota Local Schools, who has remained focused on strengthening school safety through practical, infrastructure-based improvements. Harvey and his team also helped secure funding through a State of Ohio security grant to support the purchase of the Omnilert system.

A leading global camera manufacturer, involved in Lakota Local Schools' recent camera upgrade efforts, recommended Omnilert to Lakota as the best option for gun detection. The recommendation reinforced Omnilert's leading AI gun detection technology, its ability to integrate with modern video security environments, and its support for schools seeking to extend the value of their existing camera investments.

One of the key factors in Lakota's adoption of Omnilert was the platform's unique strength in integrating with existing systems. Omnilert is designed to work with existing cameras and connect with other safety systems, helping organizations support immediate notifications, coordinated response and building lockdown procedures when needed.

"School safety is not about one product or one single measure," Fraser added. "It is about creating layers that work together: strong infrastructure, clear procedures, trained personnel, communication systems and technology that can help identify threats faster. Lakota's approach reflects that layered mindset."

The deployment will support a large school environment, where speed, visibility and coordination are critical during an emergency. By adding Omnilert AI Gun Detection, Lakota Local Schools is strengthening its ability to detect potential firearm threats earlier and support faster action when seconds matter most.

About Lakota Local Schools

Lakota Local Schools is a public school district located in Kansas, Ohio, serving students in grades Pre-K through 12 on a single-campus school site. The district is committed to providing a safe, supportive learning environment while preparing students for success through academic excellence, community engagement and a focus on student well-being.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is the leading provider of AI gun detection technology, offering a native automated emergency response platform that detects firearms in real time and helps reduce the human and operational costs of gun violence. Once verified, the system initiates a rapid, multi-layered response that may include locking doors, alerting first responders, sounding alarms, taking over screens with emergency messages, mass notifications, and providing real-time intelligence (photos, videos, location (GPS) and more). Recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act as a designated anti-terrorism technology, Omnilert is a trusted partner of organizations across multiple industries, including healthcare, enterprises, retail, K-12 schools, higher education, government, corporate campuses, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, and places of worship.

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SOURCE Omnilert, LLC