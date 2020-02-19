Center For Puppetry Arts Presents The Third "Puppets For Puppetry" Benefit Stage Show And Dinner Saturday, May 9, 2020 Honoring Brian And Wendy Froud, Popular Designers And Artists Of The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, And More

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. , Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Puppetry Arts proudly presents its third Puppets for Puppetry fundraising event on Saturday, May 9, 2020. This year's not-to-be missed fantasy and faerie-themed dinner and show will be hosted by The Jim Henson Company on its historic Hollywood lot. The 2020 honorees are the popular character designers and artists Brian and Wendy Froud, the husband and wife team responsible for the puppet characters that populated films like The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth. The evening performance will be written and directed by Broadway's John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Beauty and the Beast, Shrek) with additional special guests (human, faerie, fantastical, and furry) to be announced soon. Fans of the Frouds can also expect an auction of unique collectibles and memorabilia. In celebration of this year's honorees, a special preshow Faerie Court experience will be available for ticketed guests to immerse themselves in a lavish private area inspired by Celtic Faerie tales and the ambiance of The Dark Crystal. Lost in a serenade of music, mirth and libations, guests of the Faerie Court can celebrate with the honorees in this interactive outdoor lounge in The Jim Henson Company courtyard.

"Jim Henson considered his collaborations with Brian and Wendy Froud, the honorees of this year's Puppets for Puppetry, among his greatest achievements. We are thrilled to celebrate the work of these legendary artists and the impact they continue to have on the art of puppetry today," said Beth Schiavo, Interim Managing Director of the Center for Puppetry Arts. "We expect the evening to be an extraordinary event."

Individual tickets start at $250, with tables and sponsorship packages beginning at $7,500. Special pre-show Faerie Court experience tickets are available for $1,000, and program ads and greetings are also available. Exclusive pricing is available for members of the Center for Puppetry Arts and Puppeteers of America. For additional information please visit: www.puppetsforpuppetry.com

The mission of the Center for Puppetry Arts is to inspire imagination, education, and community through the global art of puppetry. This Atlanta-based nonprofit is the nation's only resource of its kind, featuring an international puppetry collection, a vibrant theatre space, and workshops and performances that develop puppetry talent; it also houses more than 500 puppets and props donated by the family of Jim Henson and The Jim Henson Company in its permanent exhibit, The Jim Henson Collection. The Jim Henson Gallery, a permanent exhibition in the Center's Worlds of Puppetry Museum. The Center's educational programs serve schools nationwide, complementing national curriculum standards in language arts, social studies, science, math, and other areas. In the Center's most recently-completed fiscal year, visitors came from all 50 states. The Center's Digital Learning program has also reached all 50 states and nine countries with live and interactive workshops and performances, delivered through videoconferencing.

Center for Puppetry Arts® is a unique cultural treasure – a magical place where children and adults are educated, enlightened, and entertained. Since 1978, the Center has introduced millions of visitors to the wonder and art of puppetry and has touched the lives of many through enchanting performances, curriculum-based workshops, and the hands-on Museum as well as Digital Learning and Outreach programs. Center for Puppetry Arts is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization and is supported in part by contributions from corporations, foundations, government agencies, and individuals. The Center is a member of Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA/USA/ASSITEJ) and also serves as headquarters of UNIMA-USA, the American U.S. branch of Union Internationale de la Marionnette, the international puppetry organization.

