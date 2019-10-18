Center For Reproductive Health & Gynecology Now Offering Naturopathic Medicine And Fertility IV Therapy

There's no doubt that infertility is a rising problem in today's society. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10% of women (6.1 million) in the United States ages 15-44 have a hard time getting pregnant or staying pregnant. CRHG hopes to combat that number with Dr. Hammonds expertise of creating personalized fertility and detox plans. She starts with a consultation that helps to uncover the underlying cause of each patients' infertility.

"I'm thrilled that CRHG has welcomed Dr. Hammonds and expanded our treatment options with Fertility IV Therapy," said CRHG founder Dr. Sam Najmabadi. "We have been successful by helping our patients with their fertility journey by using the benefits of optimizing nutrition for fertility and IV Vitamin Therapy. One of our patients could not produce quality eggs, but by changing her diet and detoxing the body with Fertility IV Therapy we have now been able to retrieve numerous, viable eggs."



Naturopathic Medicine explores the root cause of infertility and works with patients' bodies to conceive. Patients who are deficient in certain nutrients can suffer from unexplained infertility, implantation failure and recurrent miscarriage. Proper preconception care is a catalyst to ART and ensures that when patients start the process, they have all of the tools for success.

"I believe that the key to a healthy pregnancy is to cultivate a healthy body first in order to maximize pregnancy success and nourish the growth of a healthy baby," said Dr. Hammonds. "I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Najmabadi to optimize male and female fertility and give CRHG's patients the best care possible."

While changes to one's diet or lifestyle can reverse infertility, working with a naturopathic doctor to address lifestyle, nutrition, and supplements can significantly benefit women and men seeking to become pregnant.



Benefits of Naturopathic Medicine + Fertility IV Therapy are as follows:

Detoxifies your body by eliminating toxins that could be further impeding fertility.

Creates an internal environment optimal for conception.

Restores vital vitamins and nutrients.

Reduces inflammation and protects your cells from damage.

Enhances your immune system and treats nutritional deficiencies.

For more information, visit reproductive.org.

SOURCE Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology

Related Links

https://www.reproductive.org

