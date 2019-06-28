Center For Reproductive Health & Gynecology Offers Innovative Natural Incubation In Celebration Of Pride Month

The Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology aims to expand fertility options and help improve access to inclusion. This cost-conscious option uses a woman's own body as an incubator during fertilization and early embryo development. First, the eggs are retrieved from a woman's ovaries and placed in the natural incubation system with sperm. The patented medical device is then placed in the woman's body to allow fertilization and incubation to occur, making the patient, or patients, an even greater part of the process. This procedure enables same-sex couples to both physically participate in the pregnancy and birth of their child.

"We're thrilled to now offer natural incubation which improves access to those hoping to be parents and allows a same-sex couple to both carry the same embryo at different times of the embryos life. They can therefore both directly contribute to the process," said Dr. Najmabadi.

Dr. Najmabadi's mission is to offer the latest technology available to help couples conceive.

For more information, please visit: https://www.reproductive.org/

About Dr. Sam Najmabadi

Los Angeles fertility doctor Sam Najmabadi, M.D., is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) as well as board-certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (RE/I). He is one of the founders of Punta Mita Hospital, a state-of-the-art facility in Punta Mita, Mexico. He is the recipient of the Ortho Pharmaceutical Uwe Goebelsmann, M.D., memorial research award and scholarship. Dr. Najmabadi is a member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) , American Society of Reproductive Surgeons (ASRS) and a member of the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI) .

INVOCELL is a registered trademark of INVO Bioscience.

SOURCE The Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology

