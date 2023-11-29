Center for Responsive Schools Announces Additional Responsive Classroom® One-Day Workshops in Early 2024

Eight workshops covering a range of topics will be available both in person and online during January, February, and March

TURNERS FALLS, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Responsive Schools, a national leader in educational professional development, will be offering a wide-ranging collection of one-day workshops during the first three months of 2024. These workshops, available both in person and online, will cover a diverse selection of topics and are designed to cater to educators at every level of experience with the Responsive Classroom approach.

Locations across the Country

These workshops will take place in major cities throughout the country—Atlanta, GA, Houston and San Antonio, TX, New York City, Chicago, IL, San Francisco, CA, Colorado Springs, CO, and several locations throughout New England—with more locations to be announced.

In-Person and Online Opportunities

Recognizing the diverse needs of educators, each of the eight workshops will also be available online for educators who are unable to attend in person. These virtual workshops, which take place on Zoom, are limited to thirty participants per instructor, making the experience just as personalized, engaging, and interactive as its in-person counterpart.

Tailored Content for Every Educator

The workshops cover topics for educators at every level of experience with the Responsive Classroom approach. From introductory sessions for new teachers to workshops focusing on advanced topics like responding to misbehavior and improving teacher-student language, the content is designed to meet the unique needs of each participant.

Leadership Seminars for School Administrators

In addition, Center for Responsive Schools has two special offerings for school administrators: a leadership seminar for those who are interested in using Responsive Classroom principles, strategies, and practices to strengthen school culture, and another seminar aimed at helping school leaders plan for the consistent implementation of the approach schoolwide. Both leadership seminars are offered as one-day events, available both in person and online.

About Center for Responsive Schools, Inc.

Center for Responsive Schools (CRS), a not-for-profit educational organization, offers professional development, curriculums, and books and resources to support academic, social, and emotional learning. CRS is the developer of the Responsive Classroom approach, a research-based education approach associated with greater teacher effectiveness, higher student achievement, and improved school climate, and of Fly Five, a comprehensive social-emotional learning curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade. CRS Publishing, the independent publishing arm of Center for Responsive Schools, creates inspiring yet practical books for educators and students to support growth, learning, and success in and out of school. For more information about CRS, visit crslearn.org.

