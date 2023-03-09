Center for Responsive Schools Holds Inaugural Meeting of the Superintendents' Council for Social and Emotional Learning

Members of the new leadership group support social and emotional learning as an important set of skills all students need to succeed

TURNERS FALLS, Mass., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Responsive Schools, a worldwide leader in social and emotional learning, has launched the Superintendents' Council for Social and Emotional Learning (SCSEL).

The mission of the Superintendents' Council for Social and Emotional Learning is to raise awareness of the importance of social and emotional learning (SEL) and champion social and emotional learning as a key component of high-quality education for all students. Members of the SCSEL recognize social and emotional learning as a key factor in creating optimal learning environments in schools.

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is the cornerstone of all Center for Responsive Schools programs and products.

According to SCSEL member Dr. Tony Watlington, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia (PA), "Kids who are in a better social and emotional learning space have better relationships, are more likely to communicate with their teachers and peers, and we can mitigate issues related to school safety."

The council's inaugural in-person meeting was held in Kissimmee, Florida, on January 29–31. Members of the first cohort of the SCSEL include superintendents from Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

"The superintendents on the council represent a diverse group of school leaders from all over the country," said Dr. Lora Hodges, president and CEO of Center for Responsive Schools. "Whether they are from large districts or small ones, rural settings or urban ones," Dr. Hodges continued, "All the leaders on the council share the firm belief that social and emotional learning is vital to student success."

The partnership between CRS and SCSEL has three goals. First, SCSEL members will be leading voices advocating for the growth of SEL in schools where it already has a presence and its expansion into more schools. Members will also engage with other superintendents and leaders who value academic, social, and emotional success and want to leverage SEL in their own schools. Lastly, SCSEL members will bolster awareness of the programs, products, and services of Center for Responsive Schools, which has been providing comprehensive SEL solutions for more than forty years.

Dr. Carol Kelley, superintendent of Princeton (NJ) Public Schools, shared, "Schools can be at the center of the work related to SEL. This includes destigmatizing the focus on mental health supports and helping people to realize that without this strong foundation, you can't really get to the academics."

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is the cornerstone of all Center for Responsive Schools programs and products. In recent years, there has been a marked increase in schools' interest in SEL implementation as more school districts recognize the importance of educating the whole child.

About Center for Responsive Schools, Inc.

Center for Responsive Schools (CRS) , a not-for-profit educational organization, offers professional development, curriculum and books and resources to support academic, social and emotional learning. CRS is the developer of Responsive Classroom , a research-based education approach associated with greater teacher effectiveness, higher student achievement and improved school climate, and of Fly Five , a comprehensive social-emotional learning curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade. CRS Publishing, the independent publishing arm of Center for Responsive Schools, creates inspiring yet practical books for educators and students to support growth, learning and success in and out of school. For more information about CRS, visit crslearn.org .

