Center for Responsive Schools Launches Avenue A Books, a graphic novel imprint for children focused on SEL

Avenue A Books imprint will be led by Christina Freitas, Director of Publications with Sera Rivers as Managing Editor. "Social and emotional learning is at the heart of all the work we do at CRS and Avenue A Books is an exciting opportunity to help students learn social and emotional skills through stories whose characters also represent the diversity found in homes, neighborhoods and schools across the country" said Lora Hodges. Avenue A Books will teach social and emotional skills through real-world stories and beautiful, engaging illustrations. Even the most reluctant readers will be engrossed by the relatable stories of a range of characters who look familiar to them. "Kids will see themselves and their peers reflected in stories that depict real-world challenges they experience both at school and at home," says Sera Rivers. "Our first books include themes on acceptance, inclusion, responsibility and identity."

Avenue A Books published its first title in May 2019, a picture book entitled Ready for Read Aloud, written by Jenny Rose and illustrated by Lisa M. Griffin, about a girl named Rosa who overcomes her fear to read aloud in front of her class.

Two more picture books for ages 5 and up will follow in June 2019: Charlie and the Octopus, written by Rebecca Roan and illustrated by Larissa Marantz, and The New Bird in Town, written by Jamie L. B. Deenihan and illustrated by Carrie Hartman.

Graphic Novel and Chapter Books Coming Soon

Alexis vs. Summer Vacation, written by Sarah Jamila Stevenson and illustrated by Veronica Agarwal, represents Avenue A Books' first venture in graphic novels for ages 11 and up with two additional titles releasing within the year.

Three early chapter book graphic novels for ages 7 and up are also in the works to be released in 2020.

