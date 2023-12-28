Center for Responsive Schools Releases the Much-Anticipated Fourth Edition of The Morning Meeting Book

TURNERS FALLS, Mass., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Responsive Schools, the nonprofit educational development organization and publishing house known for the Responsive Classroom approach, is thrilled to announce the release of the fourth Edition of The Morning Meeting Book. This update of the popular book is an indispensable guide for elementary school teachers looking to foster positive connections, academic growth, and productive behavior among their students.

Previous editions have helped thousands of elementary school teachers launch each school day with Morning Meeting. The fourth edition builds on that essential foundation, while adding new content and a new design that specifically caters to the needs of today's elementary educators.

Along with showcasing a new user-friendly layout that has made it easier than ever to navigate the book's information, the fourth edition also includes online planning guides, QR codes that connect to videos of Morning Meeting in action, and access to other digital tools.

Additionally, the book's expanded content incorporates new and innovative ideas for each component of Morning Meeting, suggestions for resolving common Morning Meeting stumbling blocks, and a chapter on how to harness the power of Morning Meeting during school assemblies, staff meetings, and back-to-school events.

The Morning Meeting Book, 4th Edition is available to order today. To learn more, visit:
https://www.responsiveclassroom.org/product/morning-meeting-4th-edition/.

