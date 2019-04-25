Center for Restorative Breast Surgery: All Women Seeking Breast Reconstruction Should Be Better Informed

As the paper states, the blood vessels can take unexpected paths as they pass through the abdominal structure and may not naturally fall in the right location for the older procedures. In these cases, doctors may cut through the "6-pack" muscles that are in the way, defeating the basic purpose of the DIEP technique. After seeing women referred in from around the country with problems, a pattern was noted in some women who had significant abdominal issues or rock hard breasts after surgery. "They were surprised to learn that before our publication there was no framework to standardize how these procedures should be done or what they should be called," states DellaCroce.

A total of 364 procedures were performed between 2011 and 2017 in the study with very low rates of abdominal problems or breast fat necrosis. Before the development of the APEX conversion, surgeons were left to choose between cutting the muscle and nerve bundles to bring more vessels together or sacrificing those vessels and reducing blood flow in the new breast fat. "We're now able to produced consistently softer breasts compared to the DIEP alone and more reliably protect abdominal strength." The surgeons at the CRBS use the APEX Flapsm as an alternative to TRAM Flap conversion when DIEP isn't the best choice for maximization of blood flow and muscle preservation.

"The point is to deliver what patients think they are getting when they choose to have a procedure of this type." Dr. DellaCroce and his colleagues also encourage practitioners to photographically document the quality of abdominal structure preservation in the patient's medical record. "This encourages precision I think. It lets us gather data about what we're doing and I believe it's reassuring for the patients. If you can't record the quality, you can't make any assumptions about how your work was done", states DellaCroce, "documentation of this type is common in other fields like Orthopedics and laparoscopic surgery so adding it here is sensible and patients should ask about it."

"The APEX Flap really brings this art into line with the premise of its concept. We have found that many women are not getting the results they expected from their DIEP Flap surgeries," states Dr. DellaCroce. "We set out to open the dialogue on the little discussed problems with existing procedures and create a solution for women who want the best in overall outcomes. We believe that open disclosure, technical progress, and objective documentation of work quality are how we best move forward with serving women who seek natural tissue breast reconstruction. The APEX Flap advancement is a big step in that direction."

CENTER FOR RESTORATIVE BREAST SURGERY SERVICE INFORMATION : The Center for Restorative Breast Surgery was established to serve as a dedicated center of excellence for women seeking the most advanced methods of breast reconstruction. David S. Cabiling, MD; Frank J. DellaCroce, MD, FACS; Scott K. Sullivan, MD, FACS; Chris Trahan, MD, FACS; and M. Whitten Wise, MD are pioneers in the art of rebuilding breasts lost to cancer, preventive mastectomy, developmental defects, and deformities associated with previous surgery. Their sophisticated microsurgical techniques allow for recreation of the breast with natural tissue while preserving strength and restoring beauty. Together, with Board Certified Breast Surgical Oncologists Alan Stolier, M.D., FACS and W. Karl Ordoyne, M.D., FACS, they comprise a group of international leaders in breast cancer surgery options, pioneering groundbreaking procedures including nipple sparing mastectomy, the Stacked DIEP, the gluteal flap, BODY LIFT Flap, and APEX® technique. They have performed thousands of breast reconstruction procedures for women facing breast cancer, seeking BRCA risk reduction, or searching for solutions to existing breast deformities. Their Center is tailored and staffed to cater to the needs of clientele who travel from all over the world for their services. For more information please visit www.breastcenter.com

