Center for Social Dynamics Earns 2-Year BHCOE Reaccreditation Receiving National Recognition for Commitment to Quality Improvement

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BHCOE Accreditation has recognized Center for Social Dynamics with a 2-Year Reaccreditation, acknowledging the organization as a behavioral service provider dedicated to continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis. BHCOE Accreditation recognizes behavioral health providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff qualifications and consumer satisfaction and promote systems that enhance these areas. These areas are measured with a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, in-depth on-site observation, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

BHCOE Accreditation is the only applied behavior analysis (ABA)-specific accreditation. It provides feedback regarding clinical best practices, staff satisfaction and turnover, and consumer protection. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and accredits only those service agencies that meet these standards.

"CSD's mission is to enable every individual to reach his or her full potential by providing programs that will develop new skills and concepts to maximize their ability to learn," said Senior Vice President of Operations Gurpreet Kaur. "Receiving BHCOE Accreditation is something our team takes great pride in maintaining. We look forward to continuing to empower families by delivering the best and most personalized, innovative solutions possible."

About BHCOE Accreditation

BHCOE Accreditation is a trusted source that recognizes behavioral health organizations committed to continuous quality improvement. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates and provides independent feedback on clinical quality indicators. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure effective applied behavior analysis services. For more information, visit www.bhcoe.org.

About Center for Social Dynamics

CSD's people and programs deliver personalized, professional, evidence-based behavioral and developmental services to each participant, and peace of mind to caregivers that their loved ones are in the right hands and are receiving the best possible care. With the understanding that every person is different and requires different services. CSD is committed to rapidly responding to evolving child and parent needs. CSD is aware of cultural sensitivity to family values and generational dynamics. We offer a multi-disciplinary approach to evidence-based methods while incorporating creative play in a Natural Learning Environment and structured Intensive Teaching. Center for Social Dynamics strives for all participants to receive the right treatment and desired outcomes. For more information, visit https://csdautismservices.com/.

SOURCE Center for Social Dynamics

Related Links

https://csdautismservices.com/

