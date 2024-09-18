Center for the Rights of Abused Children Receives Vizient's Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award

Organization Recognized for Extraordinary Leadership in Helping Abused Children, Awarded $50,000 Prize

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for the Rights of Abused Children, a groundbreaking charity dedicated to protecting abused children, has been awarded the prestigious Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award from Vizient, accompanied by a $50,000 prize. This recognition honors the organization's transformative impact on the lives of abused children under the leadership of founder and CEO, Darcy Olsen.

Vizient, a leader in healthcare performance improvement, presents this annual award to organizations that demonstrate a profound commitment to humanitarian efforts, profoundly impacting communities and transforming lives. The Center embodies this mission, advocating tirelessly for a world where every child is safe and loved.

"We are deeply grateful to receive the Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award today from Vizient," said Darcy Olsen. "Every one of those reasons has a first and last name, and every one of them deserves to be safe and loved." The $50,000 prize will further the Center's initiatives to improve the lives of abused children across the nation.

The Center for the Rights of Abused Children provides pro bono legal aid to children, while its robust advocacy work has inspired dozens of child-centered laws and protections. These advancements have improved living conditions, enhanced education opportunities, and secured permanent homes for countless children. The Center notably pioneered the nation's first state law protecting children in care from losing their Social Security, disability, and survivor benefits—resources routinely taken from children by states.

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of supporters, the Center's life-changing work continues to expand, impacting nearly 1 million children nationwide. Olsen founded the Center in response to a child protection system that often fails its most vulnerable. Inspired by her experience fostering ten children and adopting four, Olsen saw firsthand the devastating impact of sibling separations, repeated re-entries into care, and the lack of legal representation. She established the Center for the Rights of Abused Children to unite people to do more, be more, and change more for these children.

