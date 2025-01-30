Center of Science and Industry (COSI) Celebrates Emmy®, Anthem and Shorty Impact Awards, and an Honorary Doctorate - Now Nominated for "Best Science Museum" by USA TODAY

Powered by partnerships with US Embassies, the White House, NASA, State Departments and more, COSI connects students, families and adults with engaging Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) experiences that change their lives for the better.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) has been nominated for "Best Science Museum" by USA TODAY, marking the sixth consecutive year of recognition. Public voting is open through Monday, February 10 at 12:00 pm ET. Support COSI and cast your vote at cosi.org/vote.

This prestigious nomination comes on the heels of several notable achievements for COSI in 2024, including recognition for its innovative STEAM Education Ecosystem that inspires and engages learners of every age and demographic, supports STEAM workforce pipeline development and elevates science communication for all.

The animated series Dr. B in 3, which teaches science concepts in under five minutes, earned three Emmy® Awards for its impactful approach to science education. Additionally, the Learning Lunchbox program, designed to advance STEAM education and appreciation in K-8 schools, was celebrated with two major social impact accolades: the Anthem Awards and the Shorty Impact Awards.

"Through partnerships with US Embassies, the White House, NASA, State Departments and many others, COSI delivers transformative STEAM experiences to communities throughout the United States and, indeed, the world," said COSI President and CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley. "We are deeply honored that our vitally important mission continues to be recognized globally."

The Initiatives Shaping the Future of STEAM Learning

COSI has made great strides in addressing America's STEAM workforce pipeline challenges by engaging the next generation earlier and more deeply. Its educational programs reach underserved communities nationwide through initiatives like the Extracurricular Intellectual Property Innovation Center (EiPiC), which helps students explore intellectual property and entrepreneurship, and the award-winning COSI Science Festival, a four-day annual event celebrating STEAM in Ohio.

One of its flagship initiatives, the COSI Learning Lunchbox program, has demonstrated remarkable reach and impact with nearly 400,000 boxes distributed to underserved youth in more than 40 states and seven countries since 2020. These distributions are paired with Digital STEAM Portals – video players featuring Dr. B in 3 content – to ensure children receive a comprehensive learning experience.

The initiative has also taken center stage in the American Innovation Kit Roadshow, a nationwide tour in partnership with the America250 initiative, celebrating the country's 250th anniversary and inspiring conversations about the country's future and how to address current challenges. The tour began in October at the Statue of Liberty, where hundreds of learning Lunchbox kits were distributed, and continues to visit schools in cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

COSI's impact extends globally through partnerships with the U.S. State Department, reaching students in India, Egypt, the Arctic, the Caribbean and beyond. Recent initiatives included collaborating with McGill University to distribute 400 COSI Learning Lunchboxes to Barbadian students and working with the Indigenous Kalinago People in Dominica to provide 300 Learning Lunchboxes to local children.

Moreover, the EiPIC initiative is expanding globally, with programs set for 2025 in Egypt, India, and Italy.

In recognition of his innovative leadership and the measurable impact of these programs, President and CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in 2024 from McGill University, his alma mater.

"The future of STEAM depends on empowering every individual, regardless of background, to see themselves as part of the solution," concludes Bertley. "At COSI, we're proud to be a catalyst in that journey – fostering innovation, driving exploration, and opening doors for the next generation of creators and leaders."

For more information on COSI, visit www.cosi.org. For hi-res imagery of the Anthem Awards ceremony, click here.

About COSI

COSI, ranked "#1 Science Museum in the Country" for four consecutive years as voted by USA TODAY's 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio with all things science for 60 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) topics and delivering our experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. COSI has been awarded nine Emmys for its effective science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools, and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our regional, national and international communities, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite, and online experiences. Learn more at www.cosi.org.

Media Contact

Griffin360

Dan Griffin

(212) 481-3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Center of Science and Industry (COSI)