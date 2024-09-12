Center of Science and Industry (COSI), EXPLR, and 100 Leading STEM Organizations Join Forces with Representatives Carey (R) and Beatty (D) to Make National STEM Week a Law of the Land

The National STEM Week bill was sponsored today in the 2nd session of the 118th Congress by U.S. Representative Mike Carey (R-OH 15th District) and Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH 3rd District).

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A bill to establish a National STEM Week to promote American innovation and enhance STEM education pathways for all students, including those in rural, urban, and underserved communities, was introduced today in the 2nd session of the 118th Congress sponsored by U.S. Representative Mike Carey (R-OH 15th District) and U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH 3rd District).

Conceived by EXPLR and developed by the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), in conjunction with input and support from 100 other leading national STEM organizations, the bill supports the belief that the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields are crucial to the economic competitiveness and innovative capacity of the United States.

What's more, there exists an urgent and growing need to enhance access to quality STEM education across all demographics and regions to address disparities in STEM participation and to ensure a diverse and capable future workforce.

"It's time to make STEM education a national priority, and a fundamental way to do this is to pass the National STEM Week bill," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of the Center of Science and Industry, who earlier this year went to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC to lobby for support of the bill.

"It has long been the operating philosophy of COSI that science, technology, engineering and math are not things confined to a laboratory or a classroom," Dr. Bertley stressed. "They form the fabric of our daily lives, existing everywhere for everybody to experience and learn from. This fundamental belief is what inspired us and over 100 other like-minded organizations to take the initiative to develop this legislation."

"It's imperative that we make STEM education a national priority, not just for the sake of our students but for the future of our country. Supporting initiatives like the National STEM Week bill is a crucial step toward ensuring that every child has access to the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world," said Jenny Buccos, CEO of EXPLR. "By embracing this commitment, we are investing in the innovators, problem-solvers and leaders of tomorrow."

The objectives of National STEM Week are to highlight the importance of STEM education in primary, secondary and postsecondary institutions across the country; showcase diverse career pathways within STEM fields in both classroom settings and informal learning environments; encourage family engagement with STEM activities at home to foster a conducive learning environment; facilitate partnerships between educational institutions and industry leaders to provide students with real-world applications and mentorship opportunities in STEM fields; and support states and local communities in developing and promoting their own STEM Week activities and resources, tailored to their unique educational and industrial landscapes.

"As students begin another school year, it is all the more important to recognize the role that STEM education plays in preparing them for the future," said Congressman Carey. "Science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning can inspire new curiosity, a lifelong passion or a successful career. Unfortunately, not every student has the same access to this transformative education. A National STEM Week will help emphasize the value of these subjects to students, parents and teachers alike."

"Ohio is the heart of American innovation and will soon be home to the most advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities in the world thanks to historic investments from the Biden-Harris administration and Intel. STEM fields power these industries of the future, so it is vital that we help future generations in our community develop the skills they need to make the most of this generational investment," said Congresswoman Beatty. "Establishing a National STEM Week to promote education in these fields, particularly among underserved communities, gives our kids the chance to actually see what a future in STEM looks like and will ensure that every student – no matter their background or zip code – has the tools needed to become the next generation of American innovators."

If the proposed bill is passed by both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, the Committee on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Education (CoSTEM), which was established in 2011 as called for by the America COMPETES Reauthorization Act of 2010, will designate a week during each year as National STEM Week. The purpose of CoSTEM is to coordinate Federal programs and activities in support of STEM education and includes over ten federal agencies.

The United States is currently seeing declining rates of graduates in critical STEM fields (S&E Indicators, 2018). Recent data, including results from the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), starkly illustrate the United States' lagging performance in these crucial fields, underscoring an urgent need for intervention to secure the nation's economic and innovative future.

According to the PISA results, American students consistently perform below their peers in several developed nations, signaling a deepening skills gap that threatens the country's standing in the global economy. In the recent 2022 report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the nation's report card, science and math scores decreased in grades 4 and remained static through grades 12.

The National STEM Week Act aims to reinforce local, state and national STEM efforts by inspiring a diverse new generation of students to pursue STEM; utilize collaborations between schools and industries to provide a practical, insightful look at STEM careers; and implement nationwide initiatives that have been successful on smaller scales in various states.

"The National STEM Week Act provides a strategic approach to bolstering the nation's capabilities and future through the strengthening of STEM," Dr. Bertley emphasized. "With legislative support for this bold, forward-looking initiative, Congress can help ensure that all students have the opportunity to engage in valuable STEM learning experiences that are essential for their success and the country's continued global leadership in innovation."

COSI and EXPLR worked closely with several organizations on this bill, including STEM Next, a national field-building organization that supports out-of-school STEM learning.

"STEM Next believes that STEM learning is for everyone, everywhere," said Ron Ottinger, Executive Director of the STEM Next Opportunity Fund. "National STEM Week will bring important attention to the importance of every child having access to engaging and inspiring STEM learning both in and out of school. These experiences have always been essential, but now more than ever they enable students to explore their interests, pursue their passions, and develop critical awareness about professions available to them."

Concluded Kari Byron, EXPLR's Director of National STEM Festival and Mythbuster, "National STEM Week was inspired by the nationwide excitement and enthusiasm for EXPLR's National STEM Festival. I have traveled all over this country and have witnessed how STEM education has changed lives. STEM helps students develop skills that are critical for the future workforce pipeline of America, including critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity."

About COSI

COSI, the "#1 Science Museum in the Country" as voted by USA Today's 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio with all things science for 60 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) topics and delivering our experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. COSI has been awarded five Emmys for its effective science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools, and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our regional and national community, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite, and online experiences. Learn more at www.cosi.org.

About EXPLR

EXPLR's mission is to empower students with practical skills and experiences for success in both school and life. Founded by Jenny Buccos, Kari Byron, and Andrew Zimmern, EXPLR creates virtual and hands-on learning experiences designed to inspire young people to drive change. With a strong emphasis on skills-based learning and development, EXPLR's initiatives include the National STEM Festival. Learn more at www.explr.com.

