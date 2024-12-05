Center of Science and Industry (COSI), McGill University and the U.S. State Department Commemorate 70 Years of the Bellairs Research Institute in Barbados with a Full Day of STEAM Programming

Event to include the distribution of 400 Learning Lunchboxes to local students – highlighting a shared belief in the importance of advancing science education in Barbados and beyond.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), McGill University and the U.S. State Department are teaming up to host a full day of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and presentations to honor the 70th anniversary of the acclaimed Bellairs Research Institute in Barbados and promote STEAM education to students in Barbados.

The event, designed to celebrate seven decades of STEAM in the Caribbean, will feature inspiring presentations and workshops hosted by respected scientists; McGill students; U.S. government officials; and prominent STEAM leaders such as Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of COSI.

"Together, COSI, McGill, and the U.S. State Department are steadfast in the belief that a better world can only be achieved through an increasingly STEAM-literate society – not just in the U.S. and Canada but across the globe, including the Caribbean," said Dr. Bertley. "With this vision at the forefront, we are joining forces in Barbados to inspire young minds throughout the region to pursue future careers in science and technology."

The Bellairs Research Institute, a McGill Facility, was founded in 1954 to provide a place in which professors and students might develop a scholarly interest in the tropics. Since then, the Institute has spearheaded impactful marine, biological, and technological research and hosted students and scientists from around the world for field courses, workshops and research projects.

"We are proud of the vital role Bellairs plays as a hub for both education and sustainability research," said Professor R. Bruce Lennox, Dean of Science at McGill University. "We are pleased to collaborate with Dr. Bertley, a distinguished McGill graduate and a valued member of the Board of Directors of McGill's Redpath Museum. His unique position as a bridge to COSI enables this important collaboration, and we're eager to see how our collective efforts in this outreach initiative will benefit and engage the community."

According to Donald Maynard of the U.S. State Department, "The U.S. Embassy is proud to collaborate with COSI to distribute Learning Lunchbox science kits and encourage the next generation of STEAM leaders in the Eastern Caribbean."

To continue promoting STEAM education throughout the island, COSI will distribute 400 COSI Learning Lunchboxes – which include STEAM activities and experiments – to Barbadian students from several local schools.

As the United States' #1 science museum, COSI is uniquely committed to advocating for STEAM education across the globe – including in India, Egypt, the Arctic, and the Caribbean. Earlier in November, COSI and the U.S. State Department also hosted an event in Dominica, where it collaborated with the Indigenous Kalinago People to distribute 300 Learning Lunchboxes to local children.

The COSI Learning Lunchboxes work to increase diversity and equity in STEAM and inspire youth towards related pathways, while providing parents and educators with a framework to increase engagement and accelerate learning. COSI has already distributed over 400,000 Learning Lunchboxes in more than 40 states and seven countries in partnership with federal agencies such as NASA, the White House, the U.S. State Department, and more.

"Genius is not confined to any one specific race, religion, gender, or economic class," concludes Dr. Bertley. "In order to ignite curiosity in STEAM, we must create a more STEAM-literate society, and that starts with inspiring young people anywhere and everywhere."

About COSI

COSI, the "#1 Science Museum in the Country" as voted by USA Today's 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio with all things science for 60 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) topics and delivering our experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. COSI has been awarded nine Emmys for its effective science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools, and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our regional and national community, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite, and online experiences. Learn more at www.cosi.org.

About McGill University

Founded in Montreal, Quebec, in 1821, McGill University is Canada's top ranked medical doctoral university. McGill is consistently ranked as one of the top universities, both nationally and internationally. It is a world-renowned institution of higher learning with research activities spanning three campuses, 12 faculties, 14 professional schools, 300 programs of study and over 39,000 students, including more than 10,400 graduate students. McGill attracts students from over 150 countries around the world, its 12,000 international students making up 30% of the student body. Over half of McGill students claim a first language other than English, including approximately 20% of our students who say French is their mother tongue.

About the U.S. Department of State

The Department of State is the lead U.S. foreign affairs agency within the Executive Branch and the lead institution conducting American diplomacy. Established by Congress in 1789 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Department is the oldest and most senior executive agency of the U.S. government. The Secretary of State is the President's principal foreign policy advisor and implements the President's foreign policies worldwide through the Department and its employees.

Media Contacts

Griffin360

Dan Griffin

(212) 481-3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Center of Science and Industry (COSI)